Council approves 14.5% increase on 3-2 vote
The Burnsville City Council’s annual December vote on the next year’s budget and tax levy doesn’t usually draw much attention.
But a proposed 14.5% rise in the 2023 levy got a rise out of 10 residents who spoke at the city’s Truth-in-Taxation hearing Tuesday.
Most argued, in vain, against the outsized increase, which dwarfs the 4.8% hike approved for 2022 and similar or smaller increases in past years.
Inflation, losses in retirement portfolios and cost pressures faced by senior citizens are reasons to hold the line, residents said.
“It’s a very poor time to be raising taxes along with the rest of the things that are going on with the economy,” said Bob Ward, 2702 Woods Trail N.
The council did, voting 3-2 for the 14.5% increase, which will raise an additional $6 million next year for a total levy of $46.2 million. The increase includes $2.6 million for 19 new full-time positions, including eight police officers and three firefighter-paramedics. A city-commissioned consultant’s study says the understaffed organization should add 56 positions in the next decade, with the biggest needs in police and fire.
Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and council members Dan Gustafson and Vince Workman voted for the levy and $121.6 million budget, 39% of which will be funded by property taxes. Council members Dan Kealey and Cara Schulz voted against it. The council replicated its Sept. 20 vote setting the maximum increase at 14.5%.
City taxes on a median-value home — valued at $292,400 in 2022 and $340,900 in 2023 — will rise by 18.7%, from $1,220.75 to $1,449.56, according to the city. The rise in home value is 16.6%.
The rise in city taxes on a median-value home is $228.81, compared with a $77.39 increase in 2022.
The levy includes an abrupt hike in the Economic Development Authority levy, from $297,500 to $1 million. The aging city is far behind in raising money needed to promote redevelopment and fund residential fix-up programs, officials say.
Over months of budget discussions the council and city staff arrived at two levy increase alternatives: 8.9% or 14.5%. The council majority backed the larger increase, which, thanks to skyrocketing property values, allows the city to raise more revenue without raising the tax rate.
“Coming off a pandemic, coming off reduced investments that are happening to everyone, especially your seniors that are in the community, and others, it seems that this might be not necessarily the appropriate time to add additional personnel to the administration of this city,” said Chris Meeks, who said he rents the home at 3104 Glenview Drive.
Renae Williams, a retired teacher living at 1525 Rio Loma Lane, said the city is “the heaviest part” of the 21% increase in her total 2023 tax bill. “I’m sliding backwards, as many people are in this economy,” said Williams, a Burnsville resident since 1968.
“Prices are up everywhere,” said Williams, who questioned whether the city’s population growth justifies the number of recommended new hires. “I just don’t understand how in good conscience you can squeeze more out of your residents. ... You can only squeeze people so far before they break.”
Dan McElroy, a Burnsville City Council member and mayor in the ’80s and ’90s, offered historical and regional context. In his 45 years living at 12805 Welcome Lane, “net taxes as a percentage of market value have actually gone down,” McElroy said. For his home, they measured 1.05% of market value this year after peaking at 2.4% in the ’80s, he said.
“The interesting thing is to look at how it compares to surrounding communities,” McElroy said. “Not so much in Dakota County; Dakota County communities in general are frugal. But take a look at a home of comparable value in Prior Lake or Bloomington or Eden Prairie, or if you really want to scare yourself, places like Sunfish Lake or North Oaks, where taxes on a comparable home are two or three times as much.”
Chris John, who chairs the city’s Planning Commission and lost a council bid in the November election, said Lakeville, Apple Valley and some other cities are “all going double-digit on taxes this year.”
“It has a lot to do with inflation,” said John, of 12915 18th Ave S. “With Burnsville, it’s mainly staffing.”
Population alone doesn’t justify staff increases, but demand for services has risen, McElroy said.
“ ... I asked my neighbors, and they’re concerned,” he said. “We’re not getting any younger, and it is more likely that people my age and older will call 911 and want an ambulance. It takes more people to do that than it did when we were younger. Our streets, like our bodies, are getting older. A variety of things constitute a need for spending. So spend as little as is smart, and if you spend too little, it’s not smart.”
Council members speak
Workman said the city has spent conservatively the last several years, “and that has caught up to us to a certain degree, and we’ve neglected to fund things that have been needed, not just this year but for the last many years: fire, police department, IT and so on.”
The staffing needs are expressed by department heads, “people that I trust. And those numbers aren’t arbitrary. They’re rooted in more information than I’ve seen in the four years I’ve been here.”
Workman also defended more spending on economic development, saying he gets complaints about new projects going to surrounding cities instead of Burnsville.
“If we want to see an aging community redevelop, we have to be a part of that process,” Workman said.
Kautz asked city staffers in the audience to stand. They did.
“I want you to see that these are human beings, and they work hard,” she said.
The city eliminated positions during the Great Recession, “and we didn’t bring any of those folks back, and it caused our personnel to be stressed,” she said. “What we pride ourselves on is to take care of our people so they can take care of all of us.”
Gustafson said the council has for years resisted staff calls for more hires.
“Every time you push back on those recommendations you have to cut something, and we have been cutting back for many, many years,” he said.
Under the current city manager, Gregg Lindberg, “You guys told us the truth,” Gustafson said.
The city also faces a financial reckoning after spending “millions” in federal pandemic relief to “artificially reduce your taxes,” he told residents.
Kealey said he supports the 8.9% increase but not 14.5%. The staffing needs are genuine, particularly in police and fire, as shown by the consultant’s study — the city’s first staffing analysis in eight years, he said.
“It’s all call-based. It’s very black and white,” Kealey said, noting that police were “stretched and stressed” even before the pandemic and putting in “tons of overtime.”
But raising the levy increase to 14.5% is a “money grab” for future spending the council has yet to examine or vet, he said.
“That’s really what it comes down to: fear of the future,” Kealey said. “ ‘Let’s just take it now.’ ”
Kealey did vote for the Economic Development Authority levy when the council adjourned and reconvened as the EDA.
Schulz, who opposes property tax increases and has voted against every budget and levy while in office, said 14.5% “makes me nauseated to even think about.”
And with future building needs including a new Fire Station 2 and police and City Hall renovations, “I absolutely do not see a way that our future levy increases will not be double digits again,” said Schulz, who pegged the cost at $70 million to $80 million. “That’s my bad news to you. My second bad news is, by the time we get to a meeting like this, the ship has sailed.”
The levy resolution the council approved includes nonbinding targets of levies ranging from 7.06% to 7.69% from 2024 through 2027. Supporters of 14.5% next year say it allows for the smaller hikes in the out years.
