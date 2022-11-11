BHS to present ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Burnsville High School Theatre Guild photo

Members of the Burnsville High School Theatre Guild will bring the ravenous Audrey II to life in “Little Shop of Horrors,” the first production in the Guild’s Season 62.

The Burnsville High School Theatre Guild will kick off its 62nd season with the horrifically delicious sci-fi rock musical “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Directed by Erika Sasseville, the production includes seven performances Nov. 10-19.

