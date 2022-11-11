BHS to present ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

The Burnsville High School Theatre Guild will kick off its 62nd season with the horrifically delicious sci-fi rock musical “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Directed by Erika Sasseville, the production includes seven performances Nov. 10-19.
The Burnsville High School Theatre Guild will kick off its 62nd season with the horrifically delicious sci-fi rock musical “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Directed by Erika Sasseville, the production includes seven performances Nov. 10-19.
Based on the film by Roger Corman, with book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, “Little Shop of Horrors” begins with meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn discovering a new breed of plant that he names “Audrey II” (after the co-worker he has a crush on). The foul-mouthed, R and B-singing carnivorous plant promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Seymour, as long as he keeps feeding it human blood.
“We chose ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ to open Season 62 because it’s an incredibly fun, dark comedy with amazing music and fantastical technical elements,” Sasseville said. “It’s a good balance with our Season 62 spring musical, Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid,’ which is just as light and bubbly as ‘Little Shop’ is dark and twisty.”
Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7 p.m., and a Saturday matinee on Nov. 19 is at 2 p.m. All performances are at Burnsville High School’s Mraz Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and $10 for students. The show run time is about 2.5 hours, including a brief intermission.
“Audiences can expect to be wowed by the talents of not only our cast of incredible performers, but by the skill of our technicians behind the scenes,” Sasseville said. “From lighting to the set to the puppets, our show is student-run.”
The show includes campy depictions of violence and dark comedic themes that are not appropriate for young children or sensitive audience members.
For tickets or more information, visit https://mrazcenter.ludus.com/index.php.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.