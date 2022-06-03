BHS senior is ‘destined’ to be a teacher

Lane is well ahead of schedule
Senior Braylon Lane will graduate from Burnsville High School on June 10. Having already loaded up on college courses his junior and senior years, Lane expects to earn his associate of fine arts degree in theater from Normandale Community College in December.
From there, goes the plan, he’ll earn a bachelor’s degree at Augsburg University, with a double major and studies in communication, art, literature, teaching and musical theater.
Then, destiny.
“I plan to be a licensed teacher in the fall of 2024,” declared Lane, whose goal is licensure in theater education and secondary English education.
Lane and fellow graduate Norah Selby will represent the BHS Class of 2022 as class speakers at the commencement ceremony at Pates Stadium. With all that the self-directed Lane has had going on — including full-time employment at Hidden Valley Elementary in Savage and his asynchronous online courses through Normandale — much of his speech will still focus on the common student experience of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I enjoyed online learning,” Lane said. “But if it’s taught me anything, it’s taught me that it’s not for everybody. ... It’s something that takes a bearing on a lot of kids cognitively and emotionally, especially kids who have psychological distresses between education and isolation and kids who have trouble learning by themselves.
“That was a struggle for a lot of kids, which is why it will be such an accomplishment to see so many people in my graduating class standing before me during the ceremony. We all went through these hardships. It’s so surreal to see all of us graduating after facing these hardships.”
Lane said he’s wanted to be a teacher since age 5, but it took some advice from BHS counselor Veronica Marshall to get him rolling.
“At that point in my life I wasn’t the strongest academically,” Lane said. Knowing his aspirations, Marshall recommended Normandale’s Introduction to Education, a dual-enrollment class and part of the high school’s Education Pathway.
“I finished that class with a higher percentage than I’ve ever finished a class before,” Lane said. He aspires to be a role model “that other students that look like me can look up to.”
“That’s one of the main factors in me being destined to be an educator,” said Lane, who’s president of the BHS Black Student Union. “I say ‘destined.’ I don’t even say ‘want’ anymore.”
The son of Gloria and Raymond Lane, he grew up mostly in Burnsville and now lives in Cottage Grove, where his family moved after a brief stint in Michigan.
“The drive is heinous, don’t get me wrong,” said Lane, who has attended Nicollet Middle School and BHS while living in Cottage Grove, “but I am diligent to finish at Burnsville High School. I’ve always been a Burnsville kid.”
He was working at the Cottage Grove Walmart, wearing the School District 191 badge from his job as a theater technician at the high school’s performing arts center, when Hidden Valley Elementary Principal Kristine Black came to his checkout line.
They struck up a conversation about his coursework in the Education Pathway, and Black said she had a job opening at the school. Lane applied and was hired.
After some testing and training, he is the behavioral support assistant at Hidden Valley, as well as a teaching assistant for half the day.
As the behavioral assistant he helps students de-escalate behavioral problems. Many revolve around social media influences Lane said he doesn’t recognize from his time in elementary school.
“I find that a lot of my job is dealing with the presence of social media and the presence of influences that these modern kids have from social media and from modern video games,” Lane said. “I find myself dealing with having to tell kids, ‘Uh-uh, stop saying that because it’s inappropriate,’ and it will end up being a TikTok song.”
Amid full-time work, a full-time college schedule and leadership of the Black Student Union, Lane never abandoned his love of theater. He’s performed in more than 25 productions over the last decade and earned a number of high school theater credits.
During his senior year he has used prep time at Hidden Valley and down time during rehearsal to catch up on homework.
“That did take away from the social aspect of theater, definitely, but I still got to do it,” Lane said.
There’s more. District 191 has hired Lane to direct both Burnsville High School Theatre Guild and Community Education productions this summer and next school year.
“It’s a huge honor, honestly, for them to take a leap of faith on someone so young,” Lane said. “I have a lot of theater experience. I think that kind of helped my case with applying for the job so young.”
