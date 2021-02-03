BHS school resource officer program gains board vote of confidence

Contract between 191, Burnsville police up for renewal
The school resource officer program at Burnsville High School won a vote of confidence Jan. 28 from members of the District 191 School Board.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage board discussed the program in a workshop prior to the March renewal of a contract with the Burnsville Police Department.
Begun in the late 1980s, the program has since 2000 assigned two officers to full-time duty at the school. Under distance learning, one officer — Javier Jimenez — is staffing the program.
The assignment of uniformed officers to public secondary schools has come under increased scrutiny in recent years, particularly since the Minneapolis police homicide of George Floyd in May.
The Minneapolis and St. Paul school districts abruptly ended their police contracts after Floyd’s death. Even some residents of neighboring Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan District 196 have called, unsuccessfully, for ending its officer program.
Originally begun as a crisis response and school safety vehicle — with a second officer being added “possibly in light of the school shootings, starting with Columbine High School in Colorado” — the program has evolved, said Chris Bellmont, BHS principal of student support and family engagement.
Today, resource officers focus more on “proactive community engagement” and “problem solving for students and families,” he said.
In three recent forums of BHS students, staff and parents, most said they want to continue the program, Principal Dave Helke said.
But some raised concerns about bias, “criminalization” of student behavior and creation of records that follow students around, he said.
Forum participants “were really looking for someone who cares about youth, can relate to youth, the culturally proficient approach and mindset, and someone who’s really trained to de-escalate,” Helke said.
Cases handled by BHS resource officers have risen. Along with informal interactions with students and staff, officers responded to 234 calls in 2017-18 and 486 in 2018-19. The total for 2019-20 was 330 through March 13, when the school closed because of COVID-19.
Board Member Anna Werb said she participated in a recent workshop on districts’ responses to “racial and hate incidents” in school districts. She said someone asked if having resource officers in schools promotes racial tensions.
“For the people conducting this workshop, the answer was yes,” Werb said, adding that the Floyd case and others have made it “that much harder” for police to project a positive image. She asked Burnsville police officials how they handle that.
“As you can see, I’m a person of color as well,” Officer Jimenez responded. “The biggest thing that I do is I try to relate to whichever individual I’m speaking with.”
A son of immigrant parents in the Los Angeles area, Jimenez said he lived in the “ghetto,” had his house shot up three times and was headed for trouble when a white school resource officer intervened and became a mentor.
“He saved my life,” Jimenez said. “I was in a bad way. He just kind of implemented these ways of just a little bit at a time, a little bit at a time. Get to know me, get to know my family.”
Jimenez said he joined the Marines, became a cop and resolved to be a school resource officer himself one day.
Burnsville police take anti-bias and de-escalation training, he said. Jimenez said he’s a use-of-force instructor and forensic interviewer trained in speaking with juveniles.
“Everything you said is exactly what I was looking for,” Werb replied.
Jimenez said he doesn’t intervene in routine school discipline and does “everything in my power” to avoid arrests and citations. When a student must be charged with a crime, Jimenez said he asks Dakota County prosecutors to consider a diversion program.
“I try to push everything in that direction,” he said.
“We have no desire to get a record for people,” police Capt. Don Stenger said.
Jimenez said he does home visits as part of his work to develop bonds with students and their families and get them help they need. Families with runaway problems, domestic conflict and drug and alcohol abuse can find resources through Jimenez, Stenger said.
“I truly believe that if a conflict starts at home, it’s probably going to leak into a family setting and vice versa,” Jimenez said. He gives his work cellphone number to “certain families, the ones that I know need the most support, especially the ones in the Hispanic community,” Jimenez said.
He said he tries to be approachable to students, especially in the Hispanic community, who are reluctant to turn to school or police authority figures.
“I don’t mind being the middle man, since I’m able to speak Spanish,” Jimenez said.
He said he’s attended school dances and games, spoken to student unions and Hispanic groups, helped judge speech competitions and brought the Police Department’s SWAT robot to show the robotics club.
“You have changed a lot of eyes in the work that you do,” said Board Member Sue Said.
“Though the past year has thrown a lot on us, especially police departments and people who are in law enforcement, we can all agree that those issues were long before there,” she said. “They didn’t just surface in the last year or two.”
Though police have their own training, Board Chair Eric Miller said he’d like school resource officers to join the district’s staff training around navigating diversity. Police Chief Tanya Schwartz said she’s amenable.
“That would be my principal hope as we move forward with the contract,” Miller said.
The district is seeking to include a mission statement and goals for the resource officer program in the new contract.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.