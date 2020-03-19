Students of color make big gains
Burnsville High School’s four-year graduation rate outpaced the state’s last year, even as Minnesota students reached an all-time high.
The BHS Class of 2019 achieved a rate of 86.64 percent, three points above the statewide rate of 83.7 percent.
Gains among students of color propelled the strong performance. The gap between students of color and white students at BHS fell from 16 percent the previous year to 12.5 percent in 2019, said Imina Oftedahl, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191.
“That’s a big bump in one year for reducing disparities,” she said.
BHS’ graduation rate for all students rose more than 2 percent from 2018’s 85.33.
The districtwide graduation rate — including the smaller Burnsville Alternative High School and Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Transitions program — also rose, from 78.49 percent in 2018 to 79.86 percent in 2019.
“We’re not where we want to be,” Oftedahl said, “but we are seeing some effectiveness of some of the programs that we’re doing.”
Four-year rates at BHS rose in nearly every demographic, according to data released this month by the state Education Department.
Hispanic students improved from 64.29 percent in 2018 to 71.05 percent in 2019. Black students improved from 78.85 percent to 82.57 percent.
Both exceed state rates of 69.9 percent in each case.
Special education students rose from 68.24 percent in 2018 to 71.83 percent in 2019, compared with 63 percent statewide.
Students eligible for free or reduced-price meals rose from 74.37 percent in 2018 to 78.8 percent in 2019, compared with 71 percent statewide.
High school and alternative high school staff have worked with the state department’s Regional Centers of Excellence on ways to improve graduation rates, especially for Latinx and special education students and students learning English, Oftedahl said.
“They are really looking at some of those early warning systems,” identifying students at risk of not graduating on time and intervening with encouragement and support, she said.
“It’s not just a talking-to,” Oftedahl said. “It’s, ‘This is what you need to do at every stage in order to graduate on time.’ ”
The Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) college-readiness program was expanded four years ago to include all District 191 middle and high schools. Students in the program graduate at a very high rate, and some are the first high school graduates or college applicants in their family, Oftedahl said.
She cited BHS’ Pathways model, which provides coursework through which to explore careers and, in some cases, earn professional certifications. More than 100 students did last year, Oftedahl said.
“I think the more we focus on really personalizing students’ Pathways choices, that will tend to result in higher graduation rates because students are more engaged, they see things as more relevant to their interests and their future,” she said.
The district says its “multitiered” student support systems, commitment to building culturally proficient schools and new literacy curriculum and teaching model contributed to graduation gains.
