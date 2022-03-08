Burnsville High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday after police received a report of a weapon at the school.

No weapon was found in a police search, the Burnsville Police Department reported at 2:46 p.m.

The school posted a message at 3 p.m. saying the lockdown had been lifted and students would be released classroom by classroom.

The search for the weapon was “comprehensive,” said the message from Principal Dave Helke.

Athletics and after-school activities were canceled Wednesday, Helke said.

Earlier police had asked people to stay away from the school. When the lockdown was lifted the school said parents were welcome to pick their children up.

“Please be aware that the process will be slow so that we can keep students and families as safe as possible,” Helke said.

Tags

Load comments