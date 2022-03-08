BHS lockdown lifted after no weapon found by John Gessner jgessner Author email Mar 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Burnsville High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday after police received a report of a weapon at the school.No weapon was found in a police search, the Burnsville Police Department reported at 2:46 p.m.The school posted a message at 3 p.m. saying the lockdown had been lifted and students would be released classroom by classroom.The search for the weapon was “comprehensive,” said the message from Principal Dave Helke.Athletics and after-school activities were canceled Wednesday, Helke said.Earlier police had asked people to stay away from the school. When the lockdown was lifted the school said parents were welcome to pick their children up.“Please be aware that the process will be slow so that we can keep students and families as safe as possible,” Helke said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burnsville High School Lockdown Burnsville High School Dave Helke jgessner Author email Follow jgessner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Eagan woman dies in car crash, Farmington driver injured in Castle Rock Township Farmington 2022 Community EXPO drew in crowds of community members Rosemount Community Band concert will be Zschunke’s last Raising Cane’s slated to open Lakeville location in May Apple Valley offering Teen Police Academy E-editions Dakota County Tribune Mar 4, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Mar 4, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Mar 4, 2022 0
