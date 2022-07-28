BHS Hall of Fame inductee's resume includes war correspondent

Journalist and war correspondent Martin Kuz remembers inspiration and grace notes from teachers at Burnsville High School.
Tom Melchior taught a class called Mythic Patterns, which showed how Greek mythology still courses through contemporary literature.
Math teacher Dick Hanson penned an encouraging note on a calculus test after Kuz wrote a mea culpa instead of showing the work he didn’t know how to do.
Assistant soccer coach Andy George locked eyes with Kuz, choosing him to take what turned out to be a game-winning penalty kick against arch rival Edina.
English teacher Muriel Wolter used one of Kuz’s papers as a discussion model in an Advanced Placement composition class.
“It didn’t suddenly transform me into an ‘A’ student in every class, but it gave me a sense of possibility,” said Kuz, who wasn’t sure he belonged in AP composition. “It also gave me a confidence in writing as something where I did belong. I’m eternally grateful to her.”
Kuz, BHS Class of 1986, will be inducted along with six others on Oct. 14 into the school’s Hall of Fame. His older sister Annette, now retired from a long career as a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attorney, is also in the Hall, inducted in 2016.
War reporting from Afghanistan and Ukraine are part of the long resume Kuz started building after earning a journalism degree at the University of Minnesota in 1991.
He’s worked for a string of daily, weekly and monthly publications from “Des Moines to Las Vegas to Los Angeles,” Kuz said. The Sacramento, California, resident’s work has appeared in about two dozen publications, including HuffPost, the Christian Science Monitor, Stars and Stripes and the Los Angeles Times.
He was under contract as West Coast correspondent for the Christian Science Monitor from spring 2018 to spring 2021. The self-described independent journalist then returned to full-time freelancing.
“I’ve tried to work at places that allowed me to tell stories,” said Kuz, 53. “I’ve never been a hard-core wire reporter or daily reporter. ... I don’t have the metabolism.”
Kuz had been working for a magazine in Sacramento when he set his sights on Afghanistan. He got a job with Stars and Stripes, the U.S. military’s independent news source, and reported on the war in 2011 and 2012. He and other war correspondents were based out of an apartment in Germany and cycled into to Afghanistan periodically to embed with U.S. forces.
“I was in my early 40s at that point, which is extremely old for a first-time war correspondent,” Kutz said. “And yet in some ways I think it’s beneficial to have a little broader perspective on life. And so off I went. I packed my bags and moved to Germany and spent the better part of the next two years reporting on Afghanistan.”
The experience inspired a new avenue in his reporting. Kuz returned to Afghanistan in 2013, this time as a freelancer, to report on how combat troops cope with trauma and mental health challenges. His work was supported by a Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism.
“The idea over the course of my career has been to try to capture the human dimension of stories,” Kuz said. Journalists “take in a lot of information and then attempt to distill that information in a way that readers can understand, that they hopefully will find illuminating, maybe moving. I think as time has passed in the course of my career, it has been to try to help readers relate to people that they likely will never meet and whose condition they likely themselves will never encounter. But maybe they can gain a deeper understanding of their fellow humans.”
Kuz fulfilled that mission with long, scene-setting dispatches from Ukraine that ran this spring in the Christian Science Monitor. He claims a personal interest in the country. His late father, Eugene, was born in the western city of Lviv. His family left at the outbreak of WWII, Kuz said. A staunch supporter of an independent Ukraine during its Soviet rule, his father never returned and never saw his parents and brothers again, said Kuz, who made his own pilgrimage to their graves in 2014.
Reporting from Lviv this spring, Kuz interviewed residents in the city of “cobblestone streets” and “cafe culture” to learn why they had come to embrace President Volodymyr Zelensky after widely supporting his opponent in the country’s 2019 election.
Kuz also reported from the capital Kyiv and the suburbs of Bucha and Irpin, where he said Russian troops carried out “a kind of 21st century genocide. They killed hundreds and hundreds of civilians in those suburbs of Kyiv.”
By the time he arrived, “the streets had largely been cleaned up, but what you see are the hundreds and hundreds of new graves in the cemeteries in both cities where the dates of death are the end of February and the first part of March,” Kuz said.
“It’s just one row after another,” he said. “I met relatives of those who had been killed, at the cemetery. I spent time at both cemeteries and talked to people who had lost loved ones and learned how those loved ones had been killed. I talked to the families about what they were going through and how they were trying to persevere.”
