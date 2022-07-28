BHS Hall of Fame inductee's resume includes war correspondent

Photo by Violetta Pedorych

Journalist Martin Kuz, right, stood next to Petro Vovk, a farmer in the western Ukraine village of Mistky. The photo was taken July 5 during Kuz’s most recent reporting trip to Ukraine.

Journalist and war correspondent Martin Kuz remembers inspiration and grace notes from teachers at Burnsville High School.

Tom Melchior taught a class called Mythic Patterns, which showed how Greek mythology still courses through contemporary literature.

