BHS commencement speaker takes year of pandemic in stride

Zoe Lewis, who will graduate from Burnsville High School on June 11, resists the idea that she’s part of a cohort of young people who “lost” during the pandemic – lost learning, lost contact with and support from friends and teachers, lost memories to cherish from her last year in school.
“I definitely think it has been a difficult year, but I’ve chosen to look at it from a different light,” said Lewis, one of three members of the BHS Class of 2021 who will speak at a full outdoor graduation ceremony June 11. “This year has taught us so many ways to communicate creatively and love the things we love in different ways and connect with people as we disconnected, which is a life lesson.”
As School District 191 shifted learning models at points during the year in response to COVID-19 case numbers, “I personally was a virtual kid the entire year,” said Lewis, of Savage.
It didn’t prevent her from participating in theater or choir or taking 11th place in dramatic interpretation at the state speech tournament held virtually in April.
In fact, the self-described extrovert with the gift of gab said learning at home removed some distractions and helped her buckle down on advanced classes in government and politics, public speaking, literature, economics and psychology.
“Which I think definitely benefited my grades,” Lewis said.
So despite backward glances at the previous normal, loss is nothing to dwell on.
“I’m thankful for being able to be with my classmates in some way, shape or form,” Lewis said. “But what it used to be before the pandemic hit is kind of irreplaceable. Never did I think I would miss waking up at 6 in the morning to walk the halls at BHS. I think it just makes us more grateful for the things we took advantage of.”
Lewis, who attended M.W. Savage Elementary School and Eagle Ridge Middle School, has a long student resume that includes captaining the speech team and serving as president and vice president of the BHS Theatre Guild. She’s a choir member and senior leader with BurnsvilleStrong, among other activities.
She’s been a speech team member for three years, serving as captain her junior year. Her 11th-place finish at state was a dramatic interpretation of a script about the cycle of domestic abuse.
Lewis has also competed in program oral interpretation, a category that draws on a variety of source material around a theme. She qualified for the national speech tournament in June with a POI on victim blaming of women that she said challenges the “just-world hypothesis.”
“I’m going off to college next year and I am a woman in society,” said Lewis, who plans to major in elementary education and minor in English at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. “I do fear a lot that something is going to happen to me, and if something happens to me and I come forward, I won’t get the justice that I deserve and that I need. Not only is it important to me, but it’s important to every woman in society. I think it’s something that people overlook, and it’s very much a call-to-action piece. We have to continue to educate people about how to prevent victim blaming.”
Her theater experience this year started with a fall production of “Cyrano de Bergerac” that was shut down because of a positive COVID test in the cast, continued with a streaming video production of “Almost, Maine,” and concluded with the musical “Mamma Mia!”, performed live to 25% capacity audiences at the school’s Mraz Center for the Performing Arts.
Cast members wore masks onstage, “but to have an audience was such a great experience,” said Lewis, who was president of the guild this year.
Her year-end activities included socially distanced banquets for theater and speech and making a socially distanced music video with the concert choir.
“With obviously a few bumps in the road, the mistakes I’ve made, I do feel pretty acclimated with what happened and I do feel pretty confident looking to the bright side of things,” said Lewis, who will deliver the commencement address June 11. “I really think being a pessimist in life is not going to get your anywhere. And being positive will give you an extra view and make your day a little better.”
