Berg sees compromise, unfinished business in first legislative session

Burnsville Center TIF legislation finally passes
Rep. Kaela Berg describes her first legislative session in office as gratifying and frustrating — a series of necessary compromises with tasks left undone, especially to support working families.
For example, paid family leave and “earned sick and safe time” didn’t make the cut, said the Burnsville DFLer, who represents House District 56B in central and south Burnsville and northwest Lakeville.
But child care programs got a big boost, and front-line workers who braved the pandemic will get $250 million in bonuses, Berg said in an interview on June 25, as major spending bills continued to come together in anticipation of an expected end to the 2021 session by July 1.
“My impression is that we are actually working really hard to come to agreement, and it’s been an arduous, frustrating process, but as we see these bills come to the floor you can very well see there’s some good things in there for Minnesota and some that are missing, and that’s unfortunate,” Berg said.
The trio of new DFL legislators from Burnsville — Berg, District 56 Sen. Lindsey Port and District 56A Rep. Jess Hanson — scored a hometown win with new tax-increment financing authority for the city’s Center Village redevelopment area.
The measure, which was expected to be approved as part of the omnibus tax bill, allows the city to create TIF districts to raise funds for infrastructure projects and mixed-use development incentives in the Burnsville Center retail area. Such projects include an envisioned County Road 42 underpass and millions for 42 and local streets.
This is the third year the city has asked legislators for the authority.
Berg’s hope is that revitalization of the mall property and surrounding area will come to reflect the community’s diversity.
“I think it’s important to recognize what our community has grown into and make sort of culturally appropriate decisions, so that everybody feels like it’s their space,” she said. “That’s really what this project is meant to be. It’s not just for our community. I grew up in Northfield, and going to the Burnsville mall was like going to the big city.”
Berg’s House committee assignments include the Labor, Industry, Veterans and Military Affairs Finance and Policy Committee, which is fitting for the longtime labor activist, flight attendant and single mother of two.
She was appointed to the conference committee and working group on the jobs and labor bill.
“Eighteen years ago when I joined my union has led me to this path,” said Berg, who chairs the government affairs committee of the Association of Flight Attendants local and has held other union posts. “It really has given me the opportunity to fight for the things that are important to us. I don’t know that I would have had such a passion if I hadn’t gotten involved in my union.”
She’s disappointed negotiators for the DFL-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate didn’t include in the bill guaranteed sick time for all workers and a requirement that employers offer paid family leave.
“It’s some of the building blocks that we’ve been working on in our party for a couple of years now,” said Berg, 47. “Especially with the pandemic and the lasting fallout from that, some of these provisions were more important than ever before. So it was really disappointing not to see those get in the final bill. However, we did get far more money for child care than the state has ever sought and accepted.”
The jobs bill also included accommodations for pregnant and nursing mothers, some new workplace safety protections and sprinkler-system requirements for public housing and wedding barns, according to Berg.
“This is truly a bipartisan bill, as many GOP bills are included in this bill,” she said.
The education bill, which gives a $1 billion boost to schools, and the transportation bill had the most bipartisan support among the major spending measures, according to Berg. She said she sponsored measures increasing funding for mental health care professionals in schools and limiting the ratio of school guidance counselors to students.
A number of measures emerging from the session set the stage for “a big push toward a robust economy coming out of the pandemic,” Berg said.
“We have actually put a lot of money into revitalization and recovery of small businesses after COVID, which is really exciting and really necessary for all of our communities,” she said.
In contrast with holding office, Berg said her past experience with government has been as an advocate, more on the federal than state level.
“I will tell you that it is definitely different being on this side of the desk,” said Berg, who likes the look of her first-year class of legislators.
“I’m sure that every legislator comes in thinking their freshman class just has the most to offer, but we have a tremendously talented freshman class,” she said. “First of all, we have more women in this Legislature than we’ve ever had. We have single moms, single dads. We have renters. We have legislators, like myself, with real-life experience on the issues. I think that has been a really critical piece on the type of legislation that has come before us this year.”
