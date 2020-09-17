Benefactor provides generous match through Rotary

Retired dentist and wife ‘able to help’
The Burnsville Rotary Club’s annual Concert for Caring fundraiser had been scheduled for April.
The event, featuring a Fleetwood Mac tribute band at Burnsville’s Ames Center, was rescheduled for September when the pandemic hit. That’s off too, and the club is now aiming for April 2021.
“We’re missing that income. That’s gone,” said Jim Schmitt, the club’s fundraising coordinator.
But not all is lost as Burnsville’s noon Rotary Club strives to hit its fundraising and charitable giving goals for 2020.
A 10-day online auction with more than 180 items opened on Sept. 17. And in a separate campaign, a couple who have been reliable and generous benefactors for years are matching up to $50,000 in general donations to the club.
For a decade, retired Burnsville dentist Clark LaChapelle and his wife, Vonnie, have purchased the talent for the annual Concert for Caring. This year their gift is the $50,000 match.
Club members have already contributed $31,000, leaving $19,000 to go for the full match, Schmitt said. Nonmembers are welcome to contribute to a club that over the years has donated to more than 40 mostly local nonprofits.
The club has more $90,000 in requests from those groups this year and is aiming to raise $100,000, Schmitt said.
A former Burnsville Rotarian himself, Clark LaChapelle said the pandemic was a motivator for the gift. The club vets organizations to which it donates and is a vehicle for getting money to where it’s needed in the community, he said.
“We thought there’s probably a lot of people who can’t pay the rent and can’t buy food for their table because they lost their job and probably don’t know where to turn,” LaChapelle said. “We have empathy for those people and want to help.”
The roster of nonprofits the club supports includes local stalwarts such as 360 Communities, Open Door Pantry, Mission Outpost, MOMS and School District 191’s BrainPower In a Backpack food program.
“It would be fair to say that many of the nonprofits we support are charities that deal specifically with families that are being challenged by the COVID situation,” Schmitt said. “These in most instances are single-parent families. They’re in the service categories, waiting on tables or working at hotels, they’ve got kids and they’ve got no job now. (The money) will be put to good use, believe me.”
Deep community ties
LaChapelle, 84, has deep ties to the Burnsville area. Raised in south Minneapolis, he had an uncle — Wilfred Schmitt, the founder of the Schmitty and Sons bus company in Lakeville — who lived in the Orchard Gardens area near Orchard Lake. LaChapelle recalls candling eggs for his uncle, a chicken farmer, and fishing Orchard Lake and Lake Marion with his father.
“The Sea Girt Inn (a former tavern on Orchard Lake), we used to have family reunions there,” LaChapelle said.
After serving in the Army Dental Corps from 1960 to 1963, LaChapelle bought a downtown Minneapolis dental practice and moved it to Burnsville, a young community that some warned couldn’t yet support a dentist.
“I thought differently, and I set up a practice and I made it successful,” LaChapelle said.
The practice had three different locations over the years, the last of which was the Ridge Point Medical Building on Nicollet Avenue, which LaChapelle built with a group of doctors.
A 1968 back injury he suffered playing softball made it increasingly difficult for LaChapelle to practice dentistry. He retired in 1991 at age 54 but had already become a serial entrepreneur.
His projects outside of dentistry included developing the Ville Du Parc neighborhood in Burnsville, owning a brokerage firm and working as a financial planner, and converting a St. Louis, Missouri, apartment building into condos.
“I’ve been involved in the stock market because I enjoy doing that,” said LaChapelle, a three-time Burnsville homeowner who now lives in Lakeville. “The stock market’s been good to me just like south of the river people that were patients of mine have been very good to me. I had patients that were third generation, maybe even more.”
Now he and his wife are giving back.
“We’ve got gratitude for what we have,” LaChapelle said. “And we’re able to help.”
Information on donating and the auction is at www.burnsvillerotary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.