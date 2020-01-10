Committee seeks full participation in 2020 census
Be counted, because it counts, Burnsville’s mayor and city clerk are urging residents.
Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and Clerk Macheal Collins are leading the work of Burnsville’s Complete Count Committee, which is scouring the city to gain the fullest possible participation in the 2020 U.S. census.
Kautz and Collins say Burnsville has room for improvement in its census participation.
The Census Bureau’s Complete Count Committee program enlists local leaders to help get everyone — particularly those in hard-to-reach demographics — counted in the census of all U.S. residents, which is conducted once a decade.
“Ours is to bring people together in our community to make sure that we get the word out and make sure people feel safe about taking the census,” said Kautz, who was asked by the bureau more than a year ago to convene a Burnsville group.
In March the bureau will launch a series of mailings inviting people to complete census forms online, by phone or by mail. Every household will receive an invitation by April 1, Census Day.
Census takers will be sent from late April through July to households that haven’t responded, said Maureen Schriner, a Census Bureau media specialist in St. Paul.
“They’ll get six mailings before we send out a census taker,” Schriner said. Households can continue to self-respond online, by phone or by mail through July 31.
Burnsville’s 2010 census results raised eyebrows at City Hall.
The completed count showed a population of 60,306, only 86 more than in 2000. But annual population estimates from the state demographer’s office suggested the city had actually had gained more than 1,000 people over the decade, according to Collins.
“I think we were undercounted,” Kautz said.
If so, it might have been because of populations that census officials say are historically undercounted, including children under 5, renters, immigrants and refugees, non-English speakers, ethnic minorities, people living in poverty, young adults and millennials, and seniors and snowbirds.
“We have a new, changing demographic, and maybe some of those hard-to-count people are more of our demographic than they used to be,” Collins said.
Full-count advocates frequently point out there’s money at stake for states and communities. Each uncounted person in the 2020 Census equates to a loss of about $2,800 in federal funding for programs from Medicaid to highway funding, according to the League of Women Voters Minnesota.
“We all pay our taxes in,” Kautz said. “We need to get our fair share back.”
The 2020 Census has also raised concerns that Minnesota could lose one of its eight seats in Congress because of its relatively slow population growth.
The Burnsville committee has reached out to apartment managers, the Burnsville Senior Center, schools, the Burnsville YMCA, churches and the two mosques in town, according to Kautz and Collins. The mayor said her own church, Risen Savior Catholic Community, has a large Spanish-speaking contingent.
Burnhaven Library has offered use of its computers for residents who need one to fill out the census form. School District 191 has offered help from its cultural liaisons.
“If somebody needs help in translating, they’ll help,” Kautz said. “We’re just trying to think of everything.”
City staffers are even brainstorming ways to reach out to snowbirds in their southern locales, Collins said. Anyone who lives in Burnsville at least six months and one day a year should be counted in Burnsville, she said.
The 2010 Census showed 60,306 people in Burnsville, but updated Census Bureau measures showed 61,203 as of July 2018.
According to the bureau’s latest American Community Survey estimates, 45,271 residents were white, 7,294 were black or African American, 5,580 were Hispanic or Latino, 3,147 were some other race and 2,641 were Asian. People of two or more races numbered 2,811.
The foreign-born population was 8,292.
The median household income was $67,397. A total of 9.3 percent of residents were below the poverty level.
