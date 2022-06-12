Battle earns glowing review, new contract

Three-year deal is superintendent’s second in 191
School District 191 Superintendent Theresa Battle won a glowing job review and a new three-year contract June 9.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board
unanimously approved the contract, which begins July 1 and expires June 30, 2025. Battle will be paid $196,800 the first year, $200,736 the second and $204,750 the third.
The former St. Paul Public Schools administrator, who came to District 191 in July 2019, has been a “fierce advocate for our students” and “worked tirelessly to strengthen the results and the perception of our district, even in the face of an ongoing pandemic that has defined more than two of three years that you’ve been with us so far,” even in a pandemic, said Board Vice Chair Scott Hume, who led the annual job review.
“The board admires Dr. Battle’s calm leadership style, her data- and values-driven decision-making process and her commitment to community engagement, as these assets are essential for her success,” Hume said in a prepared statement. Board members held the review in closed session May 26.
They reviewed Battle’s performance of essential duties, progress in meeting personal job goals and satisfaction of superintendent standards recommended by the Minnesota School Boards Association.
Battle did a self-assessment of her performance in the last school year and individual board members did their own.
“Overall, there was considerable alignment between Dr. Battle’s self-assessment and the average scores given by the board regarding her performance during the last school year,” Hume said. That shows she has been “meeting expectations” on the performance benchmarks, he said.
Battle is especially effective at building community relationships, Hume said.
She’s “highly approachable and visible in our schools and community, possesses a high level of professional knowledge of teaching and learning, and is a highly ethical and inclusive leader in her interactions with students, staff and with all who live in our broad and diverse community,” he said.
During the pandemic she has kept “the health and safety of our children and staff at the forefront of all decisions,” Hume said. He praised her “leadership and her supportive work with our students, families and communities in navigating these challenges.”
Her personal goals for the 2021-22 school year were using her skills and experiences to improve the district’s cultural competency, strengthening relations with the School Board, completing a new strategic plan and performance dashboard and developing a goal-standard performance system for district executive leaders.
