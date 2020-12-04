Council stops short of changing on-sale fee structure
With Minnesota bars and restaurants now closed for a second time during the coronavirus pandemic, Burnsville is giving on-sale liquor license holders a second break in fees.
At a Nov. 24 work session, City Council members agreed to forgive two months’ worth of license fees for Burnsville’s 29 on-sale businesses.
“Because I think we’re going to be out for two months anyway, at least,” Council Member Dan Gustafson said.
Even if it’s less, “I think these license holders have suffered enough,” Council Member Dan Kealey said.
Gov. Tim Walz issued a four-week ban on in-person bar and restaurant service that took effect Nov. 20. He can extend the order.
In June, the city granted a three-month, or 25 percent, reduction in fees for licenses, which were up for renewal on July 1. This spring Walz closed bars and restaurants for approximately three months, allowing them to reopen at reduced capacity on June 10.
The first round of fee reductions cut revenue to the city by about $67,000, City Clerk Macheal Collins said. Each additional month will cut about $22,315 more.
Burnsville charges $8,100 a year for on-sale licenses.
To date, 14 of 20 metro suburbs with populations of 35,000 to 90,000 have lowered on-sale fees or issued rebates, according to a Burnsville city staff report.
While council members agreed to the reductions, they stopped short of ordering changes in the on-sale fee structure during the pandemic. Most council members have said they want to eventually explore a tiered structure, possibly based on businesses’ alcohol sales volumes. Square footage can also be a metric for tiered fees.
“We can at least scale the fee to sales, which is what I believe should be done, so those smaller operations that don’t do the huge business in alcohol but need that license would not be paying this larger amount,” Kealey said.
Charging the same fee for Olivia’s Organic Cafe and “beer bars” like Racks Sports Bar and Grill doesn’t seem to make sense, Council Member Vince Workman said.
“They seem to be in different classes of business types,” he said.
Workman also said he’d like to see fee breaks, like Edina offers, as incentives for bar owners to keep a lid on police calls.
License holders responding to a city survey favored the current single fee by a margin 10 to 8. Nineteen responded; one said he was looking to retire and had no opinion.
“The survey says the majority of the people say keep it at a single fee structure,” Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said, endorsing an email to the city from Bob Gillen, owner of Chianti Grills in Burnsville and Roseville. He called for simplicity.
“We prefer the current single fee system,” Gillen wrote. “The single fee may not fit all, but none of the other proposals will fit all either, and from their appearance these alternative fee structures look like quite a bit more work in terms of monitoring sales or settling occupancy questions such as does outdoor occupancy factor into the equation, do we count kitchen square footage, restroom square footage, etc.”
Of the 20 cities surveyed, five have tiered systems based on alcohol sales volume.
Collins presented a sales-based, three-tier example that would raise the top license fee from $8,100 to $8,600, with the other tiers at $7,500 and $6,400. The higher top tier would be needed to offset the decreases to lower-volume businesses and to keep the city, per its policy, in the upper quartile for fees among comparable cities, the staff report said.
The city doesn’t collect sales information from businesses, the report said, suggesting a tiered system could require more staff time to administer.
Though city fee policy calls for staying in the upper quartile among comparable cities, Burnsville’s $8,100 has not kept up and is “just slightly under middle of the road at this point,” Collins said.
