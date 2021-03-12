Family: Married, one son.
Town of residence: Burnsville
Occupation, education, activities, local community involvement: Business owner (car dealership), bachelor’s in polytechnic degree and economy.
How long have you lived in Minnesota? Since 2012
How is life in the U.S. different than in Azerbaijan?
America is the land of opportunities, that was the reason I and my family moved here. The difference between Azerbaijan and USA is that people of Azerbaijan are more conservative opposed to American people, and I like that sense of freedom that comes with being an American resident.
What do you like most about Novruz? Why?
Novruz is the beginning of spring, new year and awaking of nature. Novruz is the time when we have lots of fun and delicious food.
What part of the Azerbaijan culture would you like people to know more about? Why?
Azerbaijanis are famous for their hospitality, we love hosting people, we enjoy seeing people eating food and getting comfortable. We want to make sure that our guests feel like home and get the best care.
