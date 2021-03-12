Family: Married with three children and three step-children, all adults. Nine grandchildren altogether.
Town of residence: Resident of Eagan since 1992.
Occupation, education, activities, local community involvement: Working for County Community Human Services as trainer for public assistance programs and resource specialist for 23 years.
Graduated from Azerbaijan Music Academy with the degree in violin performance. Played with Azerbaijan State Symphony for 15 years.
Was concertmaster with Dakota Valley Symphony (Burnsville) 1992-1998.
Played solo concerts around Twin Cities Metro area as well as in Mondovi, Wisconsin, and Malibu, California. Recorded three CDs.
Private violin instructor.
Enjoy playing soccer with my sons and community members.
I was elected a chair of the largest precinct in Eagan and conducted Minnesota Caucuses of 2014 and 2016.
How long have you lived in Minnesota? 35 years
How is life in the U.S. different than in Azerbaijan?
The life in the United States is more dynamic than in Azerbaijan. There are always more opportunities in the United States for a person who wants to advance in his career.
What do you like most about Novruz? Why?
Novruz Bayram is celebration of regeneration of nature and ourselves. It is the time to reflect the past and move forward with the future. It is the time to meet with your family and friends to celebrate the new beginning.
What part of the Azerbaijan culture would you like people to know more about? Why?
I would like to share with all people the beauty of Azerbaijani music. Our national music, both folk and classical is absolutely unique.
