Author says she foresaw death of son whose presence remains

Believe it or don’t; Schwartz sticks to her story
Believe what you want, says Burnsville resident Phyllis Schwartz, whose self-published new memoir tells how she foresaw her son’s death to the day, 22 years before it happened.
Decide for yourself if the premonition, subsequent signals that seemed to affirm it and posthumous occurrences suggesting her son’s spirit remains are worth considering.
“I put disclaimers several times throughout this book,” said Phyllis, whose “I’ll be OK, Ma: A Mother Receiving Signs from her Deceased Son” was released in July by Burnsville-based Kirk House Publishers. “You don’t have to believe what I’m saying. I’m just writing a story about what happened to me — and I couldn’t stop it from happening. ... You’d do anything to save your child, anything, and I couldn’t stop it.”
Danny Schwartz arrived on Oct. 11, 1962, the second of three children born to Phyllis and Jack Schwartz, who grew up together in Slayton, Minnesota. The couple have lived in a house near Lake Alimagnet since 1970.
Phyllis was rocking 8-week-old Danny when what she describes as a flash near her right temple showed her son lying dead near black metal with trees blown over and another boy lying nearby. A date came with the vision: May 22, 1985.
“It’s called a clairvoyant and visual experience,” said Phyllis, who acknowledges having done little research of such phenomenon or metaphysics in general. “I thought that I was asleep. But I wasn’t asleep.”
She quickly tapped the family’s grocery money to buy term insurance for Danny’s burial costs, said Phyllis, now 82.
When he was about 8 Danny wanted to take home a free tree from a store offering them on Arbor Day. Their backyard already had enough trees and too little sunlight, Phyllis said, but she relented.
“Now you will be able to remember me when you look at this tree,” Danny told his mother, who pointed out the tree through her window last week.
“At that point it was sort of like we were in each other’s universe,” Phyllis said. “You’d think somebody would have said, ‘Well, what do you mean by that, Dan?’ But I looked at him and he looked at me and it’s like we didn’t have to explain it to each other. That was the first inkling I thought that he knew that he was going to pass.”
Jack, who has degrees in math and physics, didn’t understand the premonition but was supportive.
“I had to go with her experiences,” said Jack, who worked for Sperry Univac and Control Data and retired from Lockheed Martin. “And I kept supporting her through all these years until the event actually happened, and we knew it was going to happen. She knew it was going to happen; all of a sudden I knew it was going to happen.”
Jack came home from work early on May 22, 1985, just in case. His wife, then working for Dakota County Social Services, was filling her car while on an emergency call to fetch an evicted family when a shock jolted her body. Just then another county worker pulled into the gas station, and Phyllis handed her the assignment, she recounts in her book.
She raced home and sat by the phone. When it rang, a St. John’s University priest was on the other end.
Two days short of graduating from St. John’s, Danny was carrying a passenger on his motorcycle to a class party on campus.
“And he was going fast and his motorcycle hit gravel and he flew off, and his head hit a tree,” said Phyllis, whose last words to him were at the St. Cloud hospital where he’d been born and where “he died at the same minute he was born.”
She told Danny he’d be paralyzed if he lived.
“If you want to live that way we will take care of you forever and ever,” Phyllis said she told him. “If you don’t choose to live like that and see a light ... go towards the light if you don’t want to stay here. But one thing: If you do decide to go, you have to send me messages that you’re OK.”
He has, Phyllis says.
She recalled the time her daughter Jackie’s 2-year-old son wrote Danny’s name on a piece of paper and then in chalk on the driveway. The family was gathered to celebrate Danny’s birthday without him — but Jackie had never told the boy about her brother.
“He didn’t know a thing about Danny,” Phyllis said. “He’d never met him. He’d never heard anything about him. Jackie didn’t want to scare him.”
Months after Danny’s death she baked his favorite cookies, chocolate chip, on his birthday. A red bird began pecking on a window, then another, then another. Phyllis’ gaze met Danny’s backyard tree, where she said about 50 brown birds were perched.
The red bird flew over and joined them. When Phyllis brought out a plate of cookies, the birds didn’t budge. They ate the cookies and flew away.
“And that little red bird flew away with them,” Phyllis said.
Jack said he’s been witness to some of the occurrences, including their grandson drawing Danny’s name and a palm reading on a Cancun vacation before Danny’s death. An older woman read Phyllis’ palm and predicted she’d lose one of the men in her life. The Schwartzes had met the woman, her daughter and granddaughter earlier on the trip.
When they met the two younger travelers again arriving back at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, the women, told of the palm reading, said Grandma had been dead for five years.
“I call the chapter ‘Trip to the Twilight Zone,’ ” Phyllis said.
Jack affirmed the episode.
“He’s more science-based,” Phyllis said. “But he never put me down or said go see a shrink or anything.”
Phyllis said she’s heard from a few readers who found her book comforting.
“You can believe anything you want to, but then these people started calling me and looking at this as a grief book that helped them with their grieving,” she said. “But I never looked at it that way.”
Phyllis poured her devotion to her son into a Burnsville massage business called Keep in Touch. She owned the business for 32 years, selling franchise rights to the name.
