Artist combines coping and inspiration

The work keeps coming, despite rare disorder
Burnsville painter Sheri Grube’s idea of a bad hair day is more than cosmetic.
Hers involves dystonia, a rare, incurable movement disorder that makes muscles contract involuntarily, causing repetitive movements, cramps and abnormal postures.
When Grube’s dystonia flares, her head tilts far to the left and her body vibrates with tremors.
Her painting “Good Hair Day” is inspired by whatever gets her through the bad ones. It shows a tree with a gnarled, leaning trunk supporting a rich bouffant of color-specked leaves.
“Dystonia’s similar to that,” Grube said. “Some days you might only be having a good hair day, and that’s it.”
A collection of Grube’s work will be on display in a solo exhibit from Feb. 1 to March 31 at the Hastings Art Center in Hastings. The deeply textured acrylic paintings, which the artist describes as “kind of abstract-y,” will be for sale, but she won’t take a dime.
Grube, who said she’s sold “a handful” of paintings in Minnesota, decided last year that any future proceeds would go to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation in the search for a cure.
“I don’t want anybody else to have to go through this B.S.,” Grube said.
Her mother was a painter and Grube dabbled as a teen but studied architectural technology in college and wound up as a mechanical design engineer.
While she was working on plumbing and HVAC systems for a St. Paul construction company, health problems set in.
Grube, 53, said she developed carpal tunnel syndrome in 2002 that required surgery. It was followed by transverse myelitis, a spinal cord inflammation that she said temporarily paralyzed her right limbs.
“My daughter, who was 4, would tuck us both into the chair, and we’d sit and watch a movie or something together in the afternoon and take a nap,” Grube said. “It was a tough time, but we made it through it, and after that, the headaches, the migraines and the tremors started. I found out five neurologists and five years later that I had dystonia.”
The diagnosis was 11 years ago. The effects of the disorder have expanded from her neck to her jaws, Grube said. She suffers hand cramps.
Her treatment is botulinum toxin injections every three months.
“Even though I had my botox injections recently, my head still tilts to the left,” said Grube, who laughs easily and seems anything but dour about the “new normal” she said she’s learned to live with. “I equate it with having a charley horse in your neck. It’s painful like a charley horse, but it just doesn’t ever stop. Plus, you’re moving all over the place. I tip to the side so I walk with a cane when it gets bad. It’s a tough row to hoe, but we’ve all got something, I guess.”
Grube said she was laid off from her job in 2003 and since then has been raising kids (she and husband Todd have two college-age children) and getting serious about her art.
“It was something to transfer that creativity, I guess, that I wasn’t doing on drawings anymore,” she said. “It had to get out somewhere.”
Grube said she’s done 75 to 100 paintings and is “always monkeying.” With an eye for science and passion for the environment, she’s been moved to interpret images such as the Great Barrier Reef, a tidal wave and a brightly burning atmospheric flare.
“It can either be a solar flare or your body’s flaring,” Grube said.
She’s done a series of paintings based on the evolving stages of marriage, and as a jazz lover devoted one piece to the pleasures of listening to John Coltrane.
Grube is a former board member of the Burnsville Visual Arts Society (which merged last year with Eagan-based Art Works) and is friends with Annie Young, a blind Burnsville artist who helped Grube land the solo exhibit in Hastings after occupying the gallery herself.
Last year as COVID-19 and political unrest raged, Grube and Young collaborated on a painting full of abstractly shaped hearts and words from a Police song: “Sending out an SOS.”
“Sometimes if you’re not feeling love for yourself, you’re feeling love for the world, and you’re trying to show that, hey, life isn’t really that bad,” Grube said. “Even with chronic illness you can still enjoy your life, you can still create, you can still feel worthwhile.”
Grube’s work can be found at www.artsherigrube.com. Gallery hours at the Hastings Art Center are 3-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and during events.
