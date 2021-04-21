Armed carjacking suspect dies in officer-involved shooting

Had fired at officers, pointed gun at driver, authorities say
Burnsville police fired on an armed carjacking suspect Sunday afternoon, killing him, authorities said.
Four officers discharged their weapons. The fatal shooting occurred at about 3 p.m. on Highway 13 near Interstate 35W.
The white male suspect, 30-year-old Bradley Michael Olsen of Dresser, Wisconsin, had fired at pursuing officers and pointed a gun at an oncoming vehicle on Highway 13, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Olsen was declared dead from multiple gunshot wounds at Hennepin County Medical Center at 3:33 p.m. Sunday, April 18, the county medical examiner said.
No one else was injured, the BCA said. The officers who fired their weapons were placed on standard administrative leave.
The BCA, which is investigating the incident and will present its findings to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, provided the following recap Wednesday.
A Burnsville officer saw a truck with stolen plates and attempted to pull it over at about 2:44 p.m. Sunday. A short time later the truck crashed into a vehicle at Southcross Drive and Buck Hill Road. The truck kept moving before becoming disabled at Southcross Drive and Burnhaven Drive.
The driver, now identified as Olsen, fled the scene into a restaurant on the 14000 block of Buck Hill Road, where he snatched a customer’s keys from a table and fled in the customer’s vehicle.
Officers pursued the stolen vehicle after spotting it heading north on I-35W. Olsen shot at pursuing officers “several times.”
Olsen took the Highway 13 east exit and at one point slowed the vehicle and jumped out. He ran from the entrance ramp onto Highway 13 and pointed a gun at an oncoming vehicle, whose driver turned into the grass median to flee.
A Burnsville police news release on Sunday said officers were notified that the same man driving the vehicle with stolen plates was now “involved in the carjacking of a female at gunpoint.”
As Olsen tried to flee the area, officers on the entrance ramp fired and struck him, the BCA said in its recap. A female passenger who was in the truck with Olsen left the scene and was later apprehended by Lakeville police. The BCA questioned and released her.
The BCA named the four officers Wednesday.
Sgt. Dan Anderson, who has been in law enforcement for 22 years, fired his handgun.
Sgt. Brent Murray, who has been in law enforcement for 19 years, fired his rifle.
Officer Paul Oelrich, who has been in law enforcement for 19 years, fired his rifle.
Officer Chris Walswick, who has been in law enforcement for 19 years, fired his handgun.
The shooting came a day before closing arguments in trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted Tuesday in the death of George Floyd, and after a week of unrest that followed the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Black man by a police officer in Brooklyn Center.
The three state legislators from Burnsville issued a joint statement on Sunday.
“Earlier this afternoon, Burnsville police shot and killed a suspect who was fleeing a stolen car, firing at pursuing officers and attempting to steal another car at gunpoint,” said Sen. Lindsey Port and Reps. Kaela Berg and Jess Hanson, all DFLers. “No matter the circumstances, all violence is traumatic for our communities, even when necessary to protect others.”
Crime decreases when people’s basic needs are met, the statement said.
“We must continue to demand action on police accountability, value all people, and make meaningful investments in our communities,” it said.
The BCA said it will determine whether video from officer-worn body cameras captured the incident. All Burnsville officers wear cameras, the Police Department said.
Burnsville police don’t have dash cameras, the BCA said. Portions of the incident were captured on Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras.
