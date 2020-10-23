Applications for the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 School Board vacancy left by the resignation of Board Member Jen Holweger will be accepted through Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.
Holweger resigned on Oct. 8, citing family duties. She had more than two years left in her term, which expires in January 2023.
The board will appoint her replacement, who will be sworn in on Jan. 14, 2021. The appointee will serve until voters choose a new member in a special election to be held no later than Nov. 2, 2021. The board, which approved the appointment schedule Oct. 22, has yet to set an election date.
