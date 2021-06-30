Market-rate, affordable senior buildings proposed
An apartment-building boom in Burnsville’s Heart of the City area continues with the proposed construction of 162 market-rate units and 135 affordable senior units near Burnsville Parkway and Interstate 35W.
MWF Properties plans to build the two buildings on 6.6 acres southwest of the Gateway Boulevard and Pleasant Avenue intersection. The property is within 1,000 feet of the planned I-35W and Burnsville Parkway Station on the Orange Line bus rapid transit system from Minneapolis to Burnsville. Service is expected to begin late this year.
The Burnsville Planning Commission voted Monday to recommend approval of the apartments, slated for two lots left over from the Gateway Business Park and Concorde Centre town office projects. City Council votes on plat and variance applications are expected July 6 and 20.
“This project seems like a pretty elegant solution to a difficult site and a site that’s been struggling to be developed for probably 40 years or so,” Commissioner Ali Awad said. “I was thrilled to see this, and I hope it goes forward.”
The property is on land the city rezoned last year for transit-oriented development, a new designation created in anticipation of the Orange Line. Apartments are an allowed use under TOD zoning.
The project “fits exactly within the framework and the structure that we were looking for in this district,” Commission Chair Robert Timmerman said. “I think the project looks nice. I like to see the senior apartments. I like to see really some good design and architectural features.”
Both buildings are four stories, about 47 feet high. The market-rate project on the south lot is proposed to have 51 studios, 62 one-bedroom units and 49 two-bedroom units. A level and a half of garage parking is planned.
The senior project on the north lot will be restricted to tenants 55 and older with incomes of 60% or less of area median income. Eighty-four one-bedroom units are planned and 51 two-bedroom units, along with one level of garage parking.
“There is a shared dog park between the two properties,” City Planner Sarah Madden said.
The nearby transit station will be one of two Orange Line stations in the Heart of the City. The Heart of the City station is under construction on the southwest corner of Nicollet Avenue and Highway 13, near the Maven Apartments on West Travelers Trail.
