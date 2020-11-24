Planning Commission recommends approval
A 62-unit apartment building is planned for the long-vacant northeast corner of Morgan Avenue South and Williams Drive in Burnsville.
The market-rate project is proposed for a 2.2-acre lot next to the Speedway store and a strip mall along County Road 5 near Highway 13.
Part of the same original parcel, the land sat vacant as the convenience store was built in 1987 and the strip mall in 2006. Over the years owner Kami Inc. has proposed retail buildings and a CVS pharmacy that were never built.
Landowner Paul Tucci told the Burnsville Planning Commission on Monday that Kami settled on apartments for the small “back lot” west of the strip mall because the retail market is “difficult, and there’s pressure on a lot of cities in the metro from the Met Council to add housing, and different mixes of housing.”
Attracting market-rate multifamily housing became a goal of Burnsville’s “relatively recently,” City Planner Sarah Madden said.
The commission voted to recommend approval to the City Council, which will get the proposal Dec. 8. The project requires a rezoning from general business planned unit development to high-density residential PUD, a PUD amendment and a preliminary and final plat. The Metropolitan Council must approve a change in the city’s comprehensive plan reflecting the rezoning.
“This whole area on County Road 5 and Highway 13 has been kind of in transition for decades,” commission Chair Robert Timmerman said. “Now that the interchange is completed at Highway 13 and County Road 5, I think that this is a great opportunity for development in all of the areas. It’s nice seeing this long-vacant parcel having a use here.”
A Nov. 9 neighborhood Zoom meeting on the project drew six people and no strong reactions, Madden said. There were questions about traffic, screening and an existing access road that will continue to maintain cross-access between the apartments and the Speedway store and Burnsville Marketplace strip mall.
Apartments will generate probably “half or less of the (vehicle) trips than a commercial development would have there,” Tucci said.
“I think that it does fit in,” he said. Properties to the south, across Williams Drive, and the west, across Morgan Avenue, are owner-occupied four-plexes.
The three-story, pitched-roof building will have 13 studio units, six alcove units, 30 one-bedroom units and 13 two-bedroom units, Madden said.
The mix of units was based on market research, Tucci said.
The building will have 62 underground parking stalls and 56 surface stalls. Amenities include a community room, exercise and yoga room, mail and package room, community deck, outdoor patio and exterior dog run.
