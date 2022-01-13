Blaze was Wednesday night in Burnsville
Residents of 73 units were displaced Wednesday night, Jan. 12, by a fire at the Glen at Burnsville Apartments, 13100 Harriet Ave., Burnsville.
One firefighter-paramedic sustained a minor injury fighting the blaze, which was reported at 9:56 p.m. Six residents were evaluated for injuries but none were taken to a medical facility, said a city news release.
Building managers have been working to get 41 of the displaced apartment units reoccupied once heat is restored and the fire alarm system is back online. The wing of the building where the fire occurred has 30 apartment units that will be displaced for an extended period until repairs are completed.
Fire crews arrived to find some decks burning on all three floors of the building. Multiple apartment units were damaged by fire or by smoke and water, the city said.
The building doesn’t have a fire sprinkler system in the living areas but does in the underground garage. The building’s fire alarm system was functioning and alerted residents.
The Burnsville Fire Department was assisted on scene by mutual-aid crews from Allina EMS and fire departments in Savage, Apple Valley, Eagan, Bloomington and Lakeville.
Additional support was provided by Burnsville police, the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, the Red Cross, Dakota Electric and Center Point Gas.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burnsville fire and police departments.
