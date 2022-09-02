Antarctic marathon inspired art exhibit

Annie Young’s “Journey to Rock Bottom” Exhibit is open at the Ames Center in Burnsville.

After “surviving” an unusual artic blizzard in 2018, Burnsville artist and runner Annie Young returned from the Ice Marathon in Antarctica to focus her artistic attention on creating a new collection. It was inspired not only by the howling winds, frigid temperatures and desolate and unforgiving environment, but also the marathon runners who traveled from all over the world to face these same harsh conditions.

The entire collection will be on display in October at the Ames Center art gallery in Burnsville.

