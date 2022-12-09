Intersection slated for overhaul
A Burnsville man was struck and killed Dec. 5 while walking across Highway 13 at Nicollet Avenue in Burnsville.
Jacob John Witt, 39, was walking north when he was struck by a westbound Ram 1500 pickup driven by Tyus Dean Smith, 18, of Prior Lake, according to the State Patrol. The crash occurred at 5:57 p.m. Witt died at 6:37 p.m. at Hennepin Healthcare, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner.
The intersection, which is scheduled for a $42.8 million overhaul in 2026 and 2027, has been the site of three pedestrian crashes — two fatal – since June.
Robert Westly Smith, 31, of Prior Lake, was killed on June 26. Smith was crossing northbound when struck by a Saturn L300 driven by Nicholas Allen Barbour, 36, of Oakdale, according to the
State Patrol. The crash occurred at 1;42 a.m.
Life-threatening injuries were suffered on Aug. 13 by Yalemberhan Girma Biru, 30, of Minneapolis, when the pedestrian was crossing northbound and was struck by a westbound Toytota Tacoma driven by Dennis Lynn Downhour, 47, of Burnsville. The crash occurred at 9 p.m.
The Minnesota
Department of Transportation is planning a multimodal crossing with Highway 13 running underneath Nicollet Avenue. City officials have made funding the project one of their top priorities for the Legislature.
The intersection is “failing” as daily traffic volume grows, said a project fact sheet. Vehicle trips on Highway 13 are expected to rise from 38,000 today to 44,000 by 2040.
The 104 crashes at the intersection from 2016 to 2020 were 2.6 times the state average, the fact sheet said.
