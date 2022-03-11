Redevelopment funding also short, report says
Burnsville city government is understaffed, underfunded and unequipped to prod significant progress on redevelopment, according to financial projections for the next decade.
Annual city levy increases of 5.7% through 2026, envisioned in a five-year budget plan, are too small, according to Ehlers Financial Advisors, which assembled a 10-year financial management plan for the city.
Ehlers proposes increases of 10.9% in 2023, 10.5% in 2024 and 13.6% in 2025. City taxes on a median-value home ($292,400) would rise by $139, $128 and $203, respectively.
Most of the bite comes in those years. In the out years tax hikes on a median-value home would average $68, compared with an average of $52 from 2018 to 2022.
City administration is requesting many new employees. There are 12.5 positions requested in 2023, three in police and three in fire/EMS. Requests are estimated at 11 positions in 2024, 10 in 2025 and 4.5 in 2026. An additional 44.5 full-time positions are projected by 2032.
The requests are no surprise, said Dan Tienter of Ehlers, who is serving as the city’s interim finance director. Department heads were candid about their needs in a January work session with the council.
“As we know from the all-day work session, every department, really, to a department, said that they needed additional resources in order to accomplish the vision laid down by the City Council and the expectations of the community,” Tienter said Tuesday at a council work session.
There was “a lot of concern about burnout and fatigue, because there’s a lot of work” and “not enough people to do it,” he said.
Short-staffing has curtained cross-training among employees, so when one leaves “we’re kind of knocked on our back heel” filling in, Tienter said.
Tuesday’s work session served as a prelude to setting the 2023 budget, a much earlier start than in past years.
“Really, you’ll be fine,” Tienter told the council. “You’ve got a lot of time in this year to figure it out and we’ve got years to figure it out on top of that.”
Council Members Cara Schulz and Dan Kealey pushed back on the tax assumptions.
Many residents won’t see a corresponding increase in income while facing other rising costs, Schulz said.
“I don’t want to downplay the amount that we are asking them to absorb,” she said.
Kealey questioned Ehlers’ assumption of 2% annual increases in existing property values. It’s the “worstest of the worst-case scenarios,” Kealey said.
The trend for home values in the last five years has been 7% to 8% increases, Tienter said, calling the Ehlers approach “a conservative model.
“I don’t know that we can assume that’s going to continue for the next 10 years,” Jeanne Vogt of Ehlers said of the large increases.
Department requests for 44.5 full-time staff positions in the next decade are “a whittled-down version of the leadership team’s wish list,” said Interim City Manager Gregg Lindberg. “This 45 started, I believe, with almost 90 FTE requests.”
The city has slightly more than 290 full-time equivalent positions, roughly the same level as in 2006, according to Ehlers. The numbers dipped to below 270 twice after the Great Recession, when Tienter said the city offered incentives for voluntary retirement.
Burnsville ranks seventh among comparable suburbs for FTEs per 1,000 residents, with 4.6, according to Ehlers. The proposed 2023 staff additions would push the number to 4.9 and the ranking to sixth.
Department heads have made requests in past years, Tienter said. Most haven’t materialized in budget proposals from top administration. The 2023 requests “are consistent with the requests that have been seen in previous budget years,” Tienter said.
A staffing analysis now underway will produce more precise staffing needs and the rationale behind the requests, Lindberg said.
Economic development
Planned levy increases for the Economic Development Authority are $100,000 through 2024 and $50,000 in the out years. That leaves the EDA fund with little money to “accomplish any real robust redevelopment activities,” Tienter said.
Under state law the city can levy $1 million more annually for its EDA — building funds that could be used to acquire land, correct soils, buy a strip mall for redevelopment, Tienter said.
“Because you know when these properties come for sale, they only stay on the market for a limited amount of time,” he said.
“Do we want to have control of our destiny with some of these properties that need to be redeveloped?” Mayor Elizabeth Kautz asked.
Other findings of the Ehlers analysis include an estimated $1.5 million in deferred park maintenance caused by a lack of staffing and funding.
The study also found utility franchise fees alone are insufficient to fund planned capital projects including $26.8 million in improvements at Fire Station 2 and City Hall. Bonding of more than $9 million in the next decade would fill the gap, according to Ehlers.
The analysis probed 14 property tax-supported city funds. It will be available on the budget page of the city website, www.burnsville.org.
