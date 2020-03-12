Metro Mobility provider wants site off County Road 5
Ames Construction, the homegrown Burnsville firm that became a national giant in the civil construction industry, plans to leave its longtime headquarters west of County Road 5 and north of Southcross Drive.
A transit company with a new contract to provide Metro Mobility service to the south metro plans to replace Ames’ corporate office, heavy equipment and construction materials storage.
Small, paratransit buses will be a better fit for the surrounding area than the heavy uses that have expanded on the 30-acre site since the company’s 1962 founding, according to city planning officials.
But the multistate firm plans to keep its corporate office in town, even as it moves its Burnsville-based equipment and supplies to Empire Township.
Ames plans to move the headquarters to the Ames Business Center, an office building it owns at County Road 42 and Judicial Road.
“We’re excited to stay in Burnsville, too, so thank you for asking that question,” Pat Mason, Ames director of real estate and aggregate development, told the city’s Planning Commission March 9.
The company founded by the late Richard “Dick” Ames has been a philanthropic wellspring for south metro communities and the University of Minnesota.
“They’ve been such a wonderful benefactor and partner to the city,” Commissioner Robert Timmerman said.
The commission voted to recommend approval of a rezoning, conditional use permit amendment and plat allowing Transit Team Inc. to operate its bus service and store auto dealership new vehicle inventory on the site.
The application will go to the City Council on March 17.
Outdoor storage for up to 268 paratransit buses and dealership vehicles will be allowed under the proposed terms of approval, which include numerous conditions.
The Ames use “is a very heavy industrial use and has always been so,” City Planner Deb Garross said. That has caused some friction with neighbors as land around the site developed over the years into single-family homes and townhomes, neighborhood businesses and the city’s Day Park.
The trucks and heavy equipment have loud diesel engines and backup beepers, “which produce noise in addition to moving, loading and dropping heavy metal beams, bridge components and concrete barriers,” said a staff report. “The noise from the operation has been an issue for residential neighbors along Southcross Drive and C.R. 5.”
The company also has city approval to conduct overnight operations up to 30 days a year.
The Transit Team buses are smaller, lighter and quieter, the report said.
“It sounds like a great company to come in and fill an open vacancy that Ames will be leaving for us,” Commissioner Chris John said. “I think it’s a win-win all around for that, even the neighborhood.”
Mason said Ames has outgrown the property and will move equipment and supplies to Empire Township. The Burnsville site houses 80 dump trucks and 200 bulldozers, backhoes, loaders, scrapers, water trucks, service trucks, forklifts, cranes and other equipment, according to the staff report.
The entire site is screened by mature evergreen trees and berms, the report said.
“The topography of the area is such that, driving by, walking by, with the fully mature evergreens, you can’t see a thing on that site,” Timmerman said. “So I think everything that’s being proposed is reasonable and frankly, incrementally improving what currently exists.”
Transit Team president and CFO Mike Richter said the south metro Metro Mobility contract, which it landed in late February, will make his company Minnesota’s largest paratransit provider. The company, founded in the 1960s, also has the west metro Metro Mobility contract, one of three contracts it has with the Metropolitan Council, Richter said.
The company he and his wife bought in 2012 lost a bid for the south metro contract five years ago and has had it on the “bucket list” since, he said.
A broker found the Ames site, which his company plans to buy, Richter said.
A condition of approval requires a traffic study before Transit Team occupies the site.
A city consultant’s review based on information provided by Transit Team shows that trips will rise by 696 a day, with an increase of 296 in the peak hour, the staff report said.
“These increases trigger a traffic study per city code,” it said.
Compared with Ames’ traffic, “We’re hoping it’s really a wash, if anything,” Richter said.
City staff recommended that Transit Team be required to “decompact” and plant vegetation on unpaved storage areas that exceed impervious surface standards in the city’s shoreland ordinance and are short of required green space for the proposed office and industrial park zoning.
Decompacting and restoring impervious surface areas “has always been part of the plans for this site” and will benefit nearby Earley Lake, the report said.
Commissioners removed the condition, noting that Transit Team hasn’t yet decided on uses for those areas.
Along with paratransit buses and auto dealership inventory, the company says it might temporarily store retired Metropolitan Council buses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.