Ames Center will stay open, council agrees

Closure during pandemic was considered
The show will go on at Burnsville’s Ames Center, though city officials have considered a range of options — including temporary closure — for riding out the coronavirus pandemic and the harm it’s caused indoor entertainment venues.
At a work session Tuesday, City Council members rejected shuttering the city-owned performing arts center, despite operating deficits caused by the pandemic.
Projected losses of $243,637 in 2020 and $147,454 in 2021 will pressure the city’s general fund at a time when the center, under a management contract with Iowa-based VenuWorks, had begun posting annual operating profits.
The losses are on top annual general fund subsidies the city has provided since the center opened in 2009. The 2019 subsidy for capital and operating costs was $475,000, according to a city staff report. In 2020, $291,000 was budgeted.
With the center now operating under limited capacity, the live entertainment industry depressed and customer comfort with indoor venues uncertain, staff sought the council’s direction on what to do next.
“Closure was never top of the list,” said City Manager Melanie Lee, citing extensive talks with VenuWorks officials. “That is not a preferred option for anybody.”
But it was on the table. General fund support above the current level would be imprudent, the staff report said.
“At the end of the day we know that an occupied building is a benefit for the community,” Lee said. “And we also know that we have the overall (city) operations that we need to balance with this.”
Stay open, council members agreed, saying better times and relaxed state restrictions on occupancy may lie ahead.
After opening during a recession and suffering years of operating losses, the $20 million center was on a roll when the pandemic struck. It posted its first operating profit, of $1,227, in 2017, which grew to $73,761 in 2018. In 2019, net operating income rose to $105,953.
This year the center closed under state orders from March to July 1, when it reopened under a 25 percent capacity limit.
VenuWorks has lowered its proposed 2021 management fees to $78,996. The 2021 contract provides for a base fee of $106,090 plus performance incentives that could have pushed it to $175,409.
The projected 2021 operating loss assumes capacity will remain at 25 percent all year. VenuWorks furloughed five of its eight full-time Ames Center staffers.
Large touring shows need 75 to 85 percent capacity crowds to succeed financially, said Brian Luther, Ames Center executive director.
Smaller shows can make it on 25 or 50 percent, he said.
“The business is alive right now,” Luther said — not at pre-pandemic levels, “but we still do have events, and we’re still working very hard on that.”
From July through October, the center notched 21 events — led by six business meetings and four dance competitions — and 32 event days with total attendance of 6,604. Twenty-one events are scheduled for November and December.
Temporarily closing the center poses its own hazards, Luther said.
The center could lose current and future financial sponsors, including naming-rights sponsors. It could lose bookings for 2022 and 2023 (the business operates six to 24 months in advance, Luther said). It could lose its staff.
Simply occupying the closed building would cost an estimated $265,000, and operating deficits could persist for two or three years upon reopening, Luther said.
“The reality is, we want to thrive right now,” he said. “We’re not here for survival, we want to thrive.”
Council Member Dan Gustafson, who was involved in the Relief Sessions summer drive-in concert series at Burnsville’s Civic Center Park, recalled the “smiles on people’s faces” at the 58 shows.
“I don’t think we can take that away from them” by closing the center, “and this winter especially I don’t think we can take that away from them.”
Keeping the center open will keep it in the regional spotlight, Gustafson said.
“I think it’s just going to be more expensive to close it and have to ramp it back up again,” he said. “That could be several hundred thousand dollars.”
Asked whether a doubling of capacity to 50 percent would help, Luther said it “changes our revenue projections considerably.”
Council Member Cara Schulz called for continued pressure on Gov. Tim Walz to relax restrictions.
“The Ames Center’s a newer facility,” she said. “The filtration system and the air exchange rate in that building is excellent. I mean, it is extremely highly rated.”
Council Member Dan Kealey said limiting the city’s general fund exposure to the projected 2021 operating loss should be a goal but not an ultimatum. When business rebounds, the center may need to spend more to ramp up, he said. Council members said tapping the center’s dedicated “angel fund” for buying shows could be a source.
“I am 100 percent bought into supporting whatever it takes to keep our Ames Center open and thriving throughout this entire period of time, and giving Brian all the tools necessary to make that happen,” Kealey said.
Council Member Vince Workman said he supports keeping the center open but doesn’t want to see the city’s next tax levy raised “a point or two” to subsidize the operation.
