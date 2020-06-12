Losses projected after strong 2019
The director of Burnsville’s Ames Center hopes to reopen on July 1 and begin recapturing lost revenue that will leave the performing arts venue in the red at year’s end.
Under new state COVID-19 guidelines, seated entertainment and meeting venues can reopen July 1 at 25 percent capacity or maximum crowds of 250.
“This is current as of today and could change tomorrow,” Executive Director Brian Luther said of the planned reopening. A second round of coronavirus infections in Minnesota this year could push the reopening to January, he told the City Council at a work session Tuesday.
Either way, losses are expected for the city-owned venue, which made a $105,593 operating profit in 2019 — $30,000 more than the previous year and $80,000 ahead of budget.
With a July reopening, a 2020 loss of $244,467 is projected. It rises to $362,094 with a January reopening.
Luther, who manages the center for the firm VenuWorks, furloughed its nonessential full-time employees and all part-time employees on June 5. He said the company managed to keep the employees for eight weeks through loans from the federal Paycheck Protection Program but can’t get any more funds.
“We want to bring our staff back as fast as we can,” Luther said. “They’re ingrained in this community.”
The payroll reduction and savings on utilities after the center closed on March 13 have saved the city $107,000, he said. Another $30,000 in savings came from repositioning some employees to other city jobs — three at Birnamwood Golf Course and one in the communications department, Luther said.
He said he’s been able to reschedule some dance competitions and concerts from the second quarter of the year to July and August. Some of the dance competition promoters, whose events are staples on the center’s calendar, have said they can continue with audiences limited to 250.
“I was very encouraged to hear that, at least,” Luther said.
He had hoped 2020 would build on the previous year’s success for the Ames, which has a 1,000-seat main theater and a small black box theater.
Attendance totaled 167,746 — a bit lower than in previous years because some seating was removed from the black box theater to accommodate performances, Luther said.
More than 72 percent of last year’s ticket buyers were from outside the south metro area — including bus groups for Troupe America’s “Church Basement Ladies,” Luther said.
“I appreciate everything you’ve done,” Council Member Dan Kealey told him. “I’m hoping that July 1 will happen and you can find acts that can fit that to get some revenue going. Let’s just pray there’s no second outbreak and you can just keep rolling and getting bigger and bigger.”
Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said she’s been asked if holiday performances of “The Nutcracker” will return.
“People now have traditions they have put in place” since the center opened in 2009, she said.
