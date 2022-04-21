Luther: Live entertainment is back
Burnsville’s Ames Center rebounded strongly in the second half of 2021, outperforming its revenue target and reducing a projected operating loss by $107,000.
The city-owned performance center generated $1.37 million in revenue last year against $1.41 million in expenses for an operating loss of $40,320.
That’s a $107,135 improvement over the $147,455 loss forecast in the venue’s 2021 budget.
The COVID-19 Omicron surge dampened this year’s first-quarter results, but the second quarter is exceeding expectations.
Executive Director Brian Luther delivered results to the City Council in a quarterly update Tuesday.
“The live arts and entertainment industry is rebounding,” said Luther, of Iowa-based VenuWorks, which manages the Ames Center for the city. “Artists are back on the road.”
Under state COVID regulations, the venue began 2021 at 25 percent maximum capacity for its 1,000-seat main theater and 150-seat black box theater. Full occupancy was restored on June 1, the budget was adjusted accordingly and revenue surged, according to Luther.
Council Member Dan Kealey, the council liaison to the center’s management team, said Luther’s extra efforts to attract more shows in the second half made 2021 a success.
“There’s a powerful story in that 2021 number to get to that $40,000 loss,” Kealey said. “That’s quite a dramatic comeback.”
The center that opened in 2009 begun recording annual operating profits in the years before the pandemic that brought a temporary shutdown followed by capacity limits.
The center secured a $1.03 million Shuttered Venue Operators Grant in 2021 from federal COVID relief funds.
The dance competition season, a staple of the center’s revenue base, was successful in 2021, according to Luther. Other program highlights included 47 holiday performances, including two sold-out “Rocky Mountain Christmas” shows.
Omicron and some postponed shows affected this year’s first-quarter performance, which showed a $70,100 profit — $48,810 lower than budgeted, according to a report from Luther. But the forecast for the second quarter shows a $95,467 profit, nearly $35,000 better than projected.
“At the halfway point of this year I feel very good considering the impact of Omicron,” Luther said.
“And you’re driving a lot of business to the restaurants around the area, and the coffee shops,” Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said.
Luther has been a “tireless advocate” during a “very difficult period of time to make the Ames Center a smashing success,” City Manager Gregg Lindberg said.
City manager contract
The council voted unanimously Tuesday to ratify Lindberg’s contract as city manager. The council offered him the job April 11.
He had been interim manager the previous three months, replacing former City Manager Melanie Lee, who resigned in January after the council declined to renew her contract.
Lindberg’s 2022 salary is $194,973.
