In accordance with Minnesota Executive Order 20-99, the Ames Center will be closed to the public through Dec 18. The following events are canceled; ticket holders will be issued a refund automatically.

Christmas with Lorie Line originally scheduled for Dec. 5.

An Andy and Bing Christmas originally scheduled for Dec. 6.

Ole and Lena’s Family Christmas originally scheduled for Dec. 17.

Rocky Mountain Christmas starring Rick Schuler originally scheduled for Dec. 18 and 19.

For additional information, ticket holders can call 952-895-4685.

