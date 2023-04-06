Ames Center back in the black

Ticket sales hit pre-pandemic levels in 4th quarter
Burnsville’s Ames Center rebounded last year, turning an operating profit after a pandemic-impacted loss the year before.
The city-owned performing arts and event venue recorded a $67,725 profit in 2022, with revenue of $2.04 million and expenses of $1.98 million. The center outperformed its 2022 budget, which envisioned an operating loss of $78,770.
“We were back into the black again,” Executive Director Brian Luther told the City Council in an annual report Tuesday.
The center posted an operating loss of $40,320 in 2021, when occupancy in its 1,000-seat main theater and 150-seat black box theater was limited for part of the year by COVID-19 restrictions. Still, the 2021 loss was projected to be $107,135 higher.
“It was in the black operationally before the pandemic and I don’t think anyone would have expected a rebound so quickly last year, and that didn’t come easy,” said Council Member Dan Kealey, council liaison to the center’s management team, which is contracted through Iowa-based firm VenuWorks.
The fourth quarter of 2022 was especially strong, with sales for ticketed events recovering to pre-pandemic levels, according to the report.
“Right now, I will say event bookings are very strong through 2024,” Luther said.
Highlights of last year include the successful return of dance competition season with no capacity restrictions and Troupe America’s 113 performances of “Away in the Basement” from Church Basement Ladies, the report said.
Priorities for 2023 include investing in building upkeep, according to the report. City budget documents say $2.3 million in capital projects await.
“The Ames Center is getting close to 15 years old now,” Luther said.
Naming rights paid by Ames Construction were extended in 2022, the report said. However, the $100,000 annual payment will be halved beginning in 2029, according to budget documents.
