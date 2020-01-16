Alt re-elected chair in District 191

Abigail Alt

Abigail Alt was re-elected as chair during the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 School Board’s annual organizational meeting Jan. 9.

Alt, who led the board in 2019 through budget cuts, a successful November levy referendum and a December vote to close three schools, was nominated by Eric Miller and unanimously re-elected.

Miller was re-elected as vice chair.

DeeDee Currier was elected clerk and Scott Hume was elected treasurer.

Board members voted to keep their pay at $450 a month, with an extra $50 monthly stipend for the chair. In solidarity with people affected by budget cuts, board members voted in March to cut their salaries from $550 to $450. The change took effect July 1.

The board approved its 2020 meeting schedule. Meetings are held the second and fourth Thursdays of most months. They begin at 6:30 p.m. and are held in the Burnsville Room on the upper level of Diamondhead Education Center, 200 W. Burnsville Parkway.

Listening sessions are held from 5:45-6:15 p.m. before board meetings.

In other organizational business, Sun Thisweek was designated the district’s official newspaper for 2020.

Tags

Load comments