Burnsville High School theater back on track with virtual production
A year interrupted for the Burnsville High School Theatre Guild will get back on track, COVID-style, with the Feb. 13 virtual opening “Almost, Maine.”
The masked cast members will exercise their screen acting chops in American actor and playwright John Cariani’s series of short plays about romantic love and loss set in the remote, fictional town of Almost, Maine.
Each vignette has an element of the surreal or absurdist, with sets backdropped by an aurora borealis sky on a cold midwinter night.
“It’s about love, almost,” said Amy Stead, a retired School District 191 language arts teacher who still teaches an acting class at the high school and is directing the play with Erika Sasseville.
Popular on the high school and college theater circuit, “Almost, Maine” has the added value of mostly two-person scenes as characters encounter the joys and perils of love. It’s one of the most-performed high school plays in this year of pandemic, Stead said.
“There’s one scene where a waitress comes in so there’s three people for a brief moment,” she said. “It’s a perfect COVID play.”
And it opens on Valentine’s Day weekend. Viewers buying a virtual ticket will get a code granting access to the play from Feb. 13 through March 5.
“We had to take out the kissing, which is a shame because in one scene the couple gets engaged,” Stead said. “We just have them walking off holding hands. I’m sure the audiences will understand due to COVID.”
It’s been a difficult school year for BHS actors and crew members. Their fall production of “Cyrano de Bergerac,” directed by Sasseville, shut down without a debut in the second week of November when an asymptomatic cast member tested positive for COVID-19 on opening night, Stead said.
Schools shut down as cases surged statewide, and District 191 retreated to full distance learning on Nov. 30.
South Suburban Conference theater directors didn’t hold their traditional one-act play competition virtually this year, though Burnsville did mount a dialogue-heavy “The Importance of Being Earnest” in a virtual one-act minifestival with Prior Lake and Shakopee high schools, Stead said.
Auditions and preliminary rehearsals for “Almost, Maine” were virtual, she said. Only last week did cast members begin in-person rehearsals at the Mraz Center for the Performing Arts.
Video recordings of the eight scenes — along with prologue, interlogue and epilogue — was Monday and Tuesday nights.
Jeff Andrews, the Mraz Center’s adult technical guru, had five cameras deployed for the shooting, Stead said.
“It’s been a lot of work getting this ready for filming, and the blocking and the angles,” she said. “It’s been a challenge for everybody, but it’s been a fun challenge. Some of these kids might go on to act in front of the camera someday. But camera acting is very different from stage acting.”
Especially with a mask on.
“It’s more nuanced and facial expression and really focusing on the eyes, because everyone’s masked,” Stead said. “That just adds a whole ’nother level of you needing to really be on point with your vocals and your eyes.”
The Theatre Guild’s next project is a mid-May performance of the musical “Mamma Mia!” Auditions are the first week in March. Streaming rights aren’t available, so Stead said the hope is to play to a live audience, depending on state COVID-19 guidance.
Two outdoor Saturday performances are tentatively booked for Burnsville’s Nicollet Commons Park, Stead said. Rehearsals will begin virtually.
“We’re hoping by mid-April to be able to stand onstage with masks, 6 feet apart, and do some choreography,” she said.
‘Almost, Maine’ cast, crew and tickets
Cast members for “Almost, Maine” are Lewie Jemtrud, Evelyn Taylor, Shane Andersen, Reilly Klug, Paige Leagjeld, Mack Barcenas, Ciara Nyberg, Levi Berkness, Rosie Haag, Campbell White, Helen Hoang, Zoe Lewis, Braylon Lane, Maisy Scheuneman and Calvin Hume.
Crew members are Kiana Kali, Gabe Hubbard, Jacob Holtzleiter, Sylvia Croatt, Hayley Robinson, Richard Tamayo, Evan Wilkens, Kianna Walberg, Max Corcoran, Jackson Thompson, Lucy Gundlach, Jeff Andrews, Mark VanderWoude and Nick Wolf.
Tickets are available at MrazCenter.Anywhereseat.com.
