Alleged shooter not guilty by reason of mental illness

A Texas man charged in a fatal shooting at a Burnsville hotel last July has been found not guilty by reason of mental illness.
Dakota County District Court Judge Tim Wermager found 25-year-old Ricky Eloy Ramirez, age 25, of Houston, not guilty of second-degree murder, County Attorney Kathy Keena announced Friday.
Ramirez was charged with fatally shooting 37-year-old Sheldon Jeremy Williams of South Carolina six times on July 23, 2021, at the Burnsville Inn and Suites at Burnsville Parkway and Aldrich Avenue.
Ramirez waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness, according to a county attorney’s office news release.
The court found that Ramirez had proven by a preponderance of the evidence that at the time of the homicide, he was mentally ill and laboring under such a defect of reason as to not know the nature of his act or that it was wrong.
Ramirez’s father and girlfriend, who were traveling with him when they stayed in Burnsville, told authorities at the time he had been acting strangely and expressing paranoid delusions. While being handcuffed after the shooting, he said the room where the victim had been staying was full of weapons, authorities said.
Wermager ordered Ramirez be held pending transfer to a secure mental health facility pending completion of proceedings for civil commitment as mentally ill and dangerous.
