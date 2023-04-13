Regent at Burnsville named in suit
The sister of a vulnerable 75-year-old woman is suing the Burnsville assisted living facility where a home health aide is accused of sexually assaulting the woman.
The aide, 53-year-old John Akonkoh, of Savage, is charged in Dakota County District Court with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The alleged assaults last Dec. 27 were captured on a video camera the woman’s sister had placed in her room.
Prosecutors are seeking an aggravated sentence on the two counts, which carry maximum sentences of 12 to 30 years apiece, because of Akonkoh’s “particular cruelty” and the victim’s vulnerability due to partial paralysis, dementia and mental health problems, the criminal complaint said.
Akonkoh was in a “position of trust” as her home health aide “for approximately seven years while employed at her assisted living facility,” the complaint said. The alleged crimes occurred in a place where the victim “had an expectation of privacy.”
A Dakota County civil suit filed April 5 alleges that the facility, Regent at Burnsville, failed to provide the “reasonable care” that would have protected her from the assaults and their lasting physical, mental and quality-of-life impacts.
The suit — filed by the woman’s sister and attorney in fact, Christine Mulcahy — seeks damages greater than $50,000. It names Regent at Burnsville and three entities that own, operate and control it: Cassia, Cassia Services and Augustana Care, according to the attorneys representing the victim and her sister. The suit also names Akonkoh.
The woman came to Regent at Burnsville in May 2018, the suit said. She was “deprived of normal opportunities of self-protection at all relevant times,” said the suit, filed by the Kosieradzki Smith Law Firm. Her physical and cognitive limitations include a history of stroke with left-side weakness and paralysis, Type 2 diabetes, chronic pain syndrome, anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder and vascular dementia.
Mulcahy set up a camera in her sister’s room on Dec. 25, “based on an incident that had occurred a few months ago when some employees” were helping her sister out of the shower, said the criminal complaint against Akonkoh. Regent at Burnsville gave permission to install the camera, the complaint said.
Two series of videos from Dec. 27 show Akonkoh rubbing and penetrating the woman with his fingers and applying lotion while changing her diaper. Some of the actions were “aggressive,” causing the woman to tense up, flinch and sigh as though in pain, the complaint said.
In neither set of videos — from 7:15-7:25 a.m. and 6:13-6:22 p.m. — was a second staff member present in her room, the suit says.
“The Cassia/Augustana defendants breached the legal duty they owed to (the woman) by failing to provide adequate staffing to ensure that two care staff members entered (the woman’s) room to provide perineal and related personal cares,” the suit said.
Regent at Burnsville “was responsible for having two staff members involved when performing any personal cares or perineal care” for the woman, and the staff were “precluded from applying any cream or lotion to any internal area or genitalia” on her body, the suit said.
A sexual assault exam of the woman revealed bright red abrasions or sores where it appeared the top of the skin had been rubbed off, the complaint said.
The examining nurse told police Akonkoh’s motions captured on video “would definitely cause the excoriations, especially given that Akonkoh was wearing a rubber glove,” the complaint said.
Under police questioning, Akonkoh acknowledged that penetrating the woman with his finger was “outside the scope of his duties” and he was not trained for it. Such actions, if needed, would be performed by a nurse, the complaint said.
Akonkoh told police penetration had never been needed “to clean her in the past,” the report said.
Cassia gave this response to CBS Minnesota:
“We are heartbroken about this report and our hearts go out to our resident and the family. Giving residents the dignity and respect they deserve is the foundation of everything we do and is expected of every employee. Our commitment to resident safety is based on extensive background checks and a strong abuse prevention program that does not tolerate abuse of any kind. In addition to collaborating with local authorities, we have initiated our own internal investigation, reviewed all safety policies and procedures extensively and retrained staff members. We have cooperated fully with the authorities to determine exactly what happened. At this time we cannot discuss more specifics due to privacy regulations.”
