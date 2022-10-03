Airplane crash kills 2 from Burnsville and Burnsville teacher

Two Burnsville men and a St. Paul woman who taught school in Burnsville were killed Oct. 1 when their small airplane crashed into a home in Hermantown, near Duluth.
Alyssa Schmidt, 32, and her brother, Matthew Schmidt, 31, were passengers in the Cessna 172 that went down just before midnight south of Duluth International Airport, according to Hermantown police. Tyler Fretland, 32, was the airplane’s pilot.
The control tower reported the plane left radar one to 1.5 miles, south of the airport, police said.
The plane hit the second floor of a home before coming to rest in the backyard, police said. The two occupants of the home were not injured.
Alyssa Schmidt taught second grade at Echo Park Elementary School of Leadership, Engineering and Technology in Burnsville. She had worked in Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan District 196 since October 2014, according to the district. Schmidt taught kindergarten before moving to third grade in 2020 and second grade this year.
“We are deeply saddened over the tragic loss of three lives, including an incredibly talented young teacher who positively impacted students every day,” the district said in a statement. “District 196 and the Echo Park school community are focused on supporting staff, students and families through this sudden and difficult loss. Principal Logan Schultz said Alyssa led and taught with love, care and selflessness.”
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
