Afghanistan situation ‘tragic,’ Craig says

Burnsville visit focuses on business relief
The rapid collapse of the government and takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban as the U.S. withdraws from the country is “tragic” — but it’s time to bring the troops home, 2nd District U.S. Rep. Angie Craig said Monday.
“The previous administration agreed to that and the current administration agreed to that,” Craig said. “Perhaps part of what happened was inevitable, but it really is just tragic.”
The Eagan Democrat answered a reporter’s question about Afghanistan during a stop in Burnsville with Isabelle Guzman, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
There’s “probably 20 years worth of blame to go around with respect to Afghanistan,” Craig said. “But I will say that members of Congress, including myself, were encouraging (President Joe Biden’s) administration to make sure that we did not leave our allies who’ve been with us for 20 years behind. It’s devastating what’s happening to the Afghan people, and particularly for women and girls. It truly breaks my heart.”
Guzman was in the Twin Cities on Monday to discuss federal efforts to help businesses recover from the economic hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She was joined at a business roundtable at the Burnsville headquarters of the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota by Craig, Mayor Elizabeth Kautz, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-3rd District.
“What’s important is that SBA still has billions of dollars in relief for our small businesses,” Guzman said. More than $22 billion has come to Minnesota through programs including the Paycheck Protection Program, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, she said.
Burnsville businesses alone have received more than $237 million in pandemic relief, according to the city. A total of 3,975 awards have been made to Burnsville businesses, the city reports.
Federal relief has been “critical to helping so many of these small businesses survive,” Craig said.
“But they haven’t been adequate,” she added. “So I will continue to work with the administration to encourage them to put more money into the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, to look at the businesses in our community that have not had access to any funds. We’ve got to make sure that we fill these gaps as we get through what I sure hope are the final days of this public health crisis.”
The city of Burnsville allocated up to $2 million of its CARES Act funding to business grants. Kautz said the city has sought to act as a resource for businesses trying to navigate the various pots of available relief money.
A Burnsville recipient of a shuttered venue operators grant was the nonprofit Garage, an all-ages music club and recording studio. The Garage received $54,804, but nationwide delays in delivering the money to venue operators led Craig to make a June visit to the club to call for quicker action by the Small Business Administration.
“It’s nice to shine a light on things from time to time,” she said Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.