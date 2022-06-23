Developer seeks assistance
A 43-unit affordable apartment project is planned for a vacant lot in Burnsville’s Heart of the City.
MWF Properties wants to build the four-story building at the southeast corner of Burnsville Parkway West and Harriet Avenue South. It’s a short walk from the I-35W and Burnsville Parkway Station on the bus rapid transit Orange Line.
MWF is seeking subsidies for the project, which will charge rents not exceeding 50% of area median income. The developer is seeking a HOPE/HOME loan from the Dakota County Community Development Agency as well as local property tax reductions under a state program offering tax credits to landlords who agree to keep a percentage of affordable units.
City Council members voiced support for the project at a June 14 work session. A planned unit development on the property calling for a gas station that was never built would have to be rescinded. The apartment project fits the property’s transit-oriented development zoning, said Assistant Community Development Director Regina Dean.
The project will help with the “housing crisis,” Council Member Dan Gustafson said. Rents at the building, to be called The Parkway, will range from $932 for efficiency units to $1,480 for three-bedroom units, according to the CDA.
Three units will be reserved for homeless people.
“We have families living in hotels right now because they can’t get into housing,” Gustafson said. “Our Fire Department,” with the help of the Burnsville Lions Club, “are giving out cribs to the families living in these hotels. That’s not a good way to raise your family. It doesn’t give them a good start in life.”
The CDA allocates low-income housing tax credits in Dakota County. The city has no control over them, but CDA Executive Director Tony Schertler said he wanted to make sure the council was amenable to the project before proceeding.
The property would generate $41,655 in city taxes and $100,521 for all taxing jurisdictions annually if developed into market rate apartments, according to consultant Ehlers Public Finance Advisors. It would generate $17,588 in city taxes and $43,999 in total taxes under current state law for the low-income housing credits.
A likelier scenario, according to Dean, is a further rate reduction being considered by the Legislature that would reduce city taxes to $8,331 and total taxes to $20,481.
Mayor Elizabeth Kautz voiced skepticism about other property taxpayers absorbing the cost of the lower collection and about management of some privately owned affordable units in Burnsville.
“When I get the emails and police and fire get the calls, that’s a service area,” Kautz said. “And I hope that you will be a lot better about these affordable units and take care of the residents that are there.”
“I assure you that will be the case,” said Chris Stokka of MWF.
Even the lower tax collection beats the taxes generated by a vacant lot, Gustafson said.
“And that’s been vacant for many, many, many years,” he said. The apartment project “still increases the tax base.”
MWF is planning another Heart of the City apartment project with public funding help. In May the council endorsed allocating $800,000 of its $1.1 million Dakota County Environmental Legacy funds to a 162-unit market-rate project at 301 Burnsville Parkway W. The funds, designated for cities that have landfills, can be used for various “gap funding” expenses to promote economic development.
About 63% of Burnsville’s housing stock is considered affordable by the Metropolitan Council, according to a city staff report. That includes older, “naturally occurring affordable housing.”
Gustafson questioned whether the 63% figure still holds up.
“I know we have a lot of housing that’s affordable in the city right now,” he said. “But it’s also my belief with all the development going on here and the remodeling of all these buildings — and I’m watching the rents in so many of these buildings going up — I’m not sure we’ve ever taken an inventory to see if some of those are still NOAH housing.”
