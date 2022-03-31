Some meet during school day
Student affinity groups are mushrooming at Burnsville High School, creating more spaces where students can take a breath and be themselves.
Administrators have recently begun letting groups meet during the school day, said Associate Principal Frannie Becquer. Now more than 200 participate in a growing roster of daytime affinity groups, Becquer told the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 School Board March 24.
Many of the groups are for students who “feel marginalized within the building for whatever reason,” Becquer said.
“You show up, and there’s this amazing feeling of comfort,” she said.
Student-led groups such as the Black Student Union, Asian Student Association and Muslim Student Association meet after school, Becquer said. But not all students are available after school, and Becquer said she wanted to expand group opportunities.
One of the first daytime groups was Black Girl Magic, which she started and which meets weekly in a community circle, Becquer said.
“You walk into a space and you do not have to explain yourself to anybody,” she said. “We oftentime will say stuff and the group will start laughing together because we understand.”
The Gender and Sexuality Alliance is another daytime group. Some students have told the teacher leader the group is “the best part of their week,” Becquer said. “It’s where they go and they feel heard, they feel known, they don’t have to explain anything about who they are.”
Latino students have formed three groups, one an academic affinity group, Becquer said.
“You can’t ask for anything more,” she said.
Junior Amareah Ballard-Leroy said Black Girl Magic, which meets on Fridays, caps her week with activities that include goal-setting.
“And I’m probably like one of the biggest procrastinators ever,” she said, “so it encourages me to do my homework over the weekend. ... And also I just get to be myself. I love being myself.”
Black Girl Magic topics include setting personal standards and dealing with things said about women, particularly Black women, Becquer said. Some students said they “didn’t feel like they belong in the building” until they joined, she said.
Chris Bellmont, principal on special assignment, said he leads a Somali affinity group that meets one period a week. The period shifts weekly so students are “not missing too much core instruction,” Bellmont said.
“Students are asked to imagine a space where 40 teenagers are engaged in authentic dialogue and they never have their phones out the entire time,” Bellmont said. “Students have such an appetite to be in that space. They’re creating the benefit.”
Other groups are in the works, Becquer said.
“You have to have the willingness of a staff person who wants to run the group,” she said.
The school has also formed the Diversity Inclusion Belonging Committee with representatives from the teacher-led groups and the after-school, student-led groups, Becquer said.
School Board members praised the efforts.
“For the longest time we’ve talked about wanting our students to feel like they belong and recognizing how important that is,” Board Member Abigail Alt said.
