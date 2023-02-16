Is part of Asian-themed food complex
A two-story addition to Burnsville Center is planned as part of an Asian-themed supermarket and food hall.
The 60,000-square-foot complex is planned for the former Gordmans space on the mall’s west end. The two-story addition will incorporate three new restaurant spaces and act as an enhanced entrance for the larger project.
The Burnsville Planning Commission voted Monday to recommend approval of the 15,046-square-foot addition. City Council approval is expected Feb. 21.
“I can’t wait to see shovels in the ground,” said Commissioner Robert Timmerman.
Called Pacifica Square Burnsville, the larger project is being developed by partners including Illinois-based Windfall Group, which built what it calls “the largest Asian lifestyle shopping center in the U.S.” in Aurora, Illinois.
The developers and local officials say it could help spark a turnaround for the troubled regional mall, which opened in 1977. The city developed the Center Village Vision offering redevelopment scenarios for the mall property and surrounding retail area along County Road 42 and has secured tax-increment financing authority to spur projects, new streets and other infrastructure.
The entrance project “adds interest to the Burnsville Center property” and furthers the city’s goals for the area, said City Planner Sarah Madden.
“It’s essentially an updated facade bumpout that also accommodates space for three new restaurants,” she said.
It includes a stairway and elevator connecting the ground-floor entrance to other mall tenants and a new restaurant space on the upper floor.
Pacifica Square Burnsville LLC bought the ground-floor Gordmans space as well as second-floor retailers Dick’s Sporting Goods, Panera Bread and Kirkland’s Home, which remain as tenants.
The project will include Asian grocer Enson Market, which has 20 U.S. locations, and restaurants with flavors from Vietnam, Japan, China, Korea and Brazil, Pacifica Square Burnsville LLC announced in spring 2022.
In addition to Enson Market, expected tenants are: Bullvino’s (Brazilian steakhouse), Mango Mango (blended fruit drinks and desserts), Pho2 (Vietnamese), Chatime (Taiwanese teahouse), Tours Les Jours (French-Asian-inspired South Korean bakery), Bonchon (Korean fried chicken), Lu’s Sandwiches (Vietnamese sandwiches) and Teriyaki King.
The companies signed letters of intent in May 2022 to lease space in the food hall.
Dealership to replace building
The commission voted Monday to recommend approval of The Luther Company’s plan to raze the Burnsville Luther Hyundai dealership at 14700 Buck Hill Road and build a new 40,137-square-foot dealership. A parking expansion is also planned.
City Council approval is expected Feb. 21.
