Accusations against minister ensnare growing Burnsville church

Feltner accused of improper conduct
A longtime Burnsville church whose lead pastor has presided over a period of growth and expansion is now investigating allegations that he had improper sexual relations with youth group members at another church 17 years ago.
Two women, now 35, say the relationships with the Rev. Wes Feltner occurred when they were 18-year-old members of First Southern Baptist Church in Evansville, Indiana, where Feltner was youth minister.
Now 41, Feltner has been lead pastor at Berean Baptist Church in Burnsville since January 2014.
The women, Megan Frey and Jo Anna Hendrickson, went public with their stories last month after learning that Feltner was the lead candidate for the lead pastor position at First Baptist Church of Clarksville, Tennessee.
The women say the trusted, older youth pastor manipulated both of them into relationships while still not fully separated from a church member he had been dating and would soon marry.
“I was a youth asking for help. ... I was manipulated. I was sexually abused,” Frey wrote on a website, broughttothelight.org, where the women tell their stories. The website explores the problem of pastoral abuse and cites the #ChurchToo movement.
In a Nov. 6 Twitter message, the elders of Berean said they were “recently made aware” of the claims against Feltner. “We understand the nature of these claims and we take them very seriously,” the message said. “Also, please realize that there are conflicting views of events and circumstances.”
The church is “performing due diligence,” including fact finding, “and it will be prompt but it will not be hasty. We have engaged outside, neutral and experienced professionals to perform this due diligence.”
The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, where Feltner has served as an adjunct professor, determined that “credible accusations of misconduct” were made against him, said a Nov. 6 statement from President R. Albert Mohler Jr.
Feltner’s teaching responsibilities were suspended, the statement said.
Feltner couldn’t be reached for comment, but told HuffPost.com in a Nov. 9 article he believes he’s being targeted by a small group of people who want to prevent him from working in ministry.
“They accuse me of ‘pastoral abuse’ based on events that occurred 17 years ago when I was a single young man working as youth leader in a church in Indiana,” the website quotes him as saying. “They have widely circulated statements of two women whom I dated with the permission of their parents when they were 18 years old.”
Feltner said he and his family have faced online attacks and personal threats since the allegations went public.
“I agree with some of the facts alleged in the statements and deeply regret the hurt I may have caused them. But some of the allegations are not accurate,” HuffPost.com quoted him as saying.
Berean has been busy during Feltner’s tenure. Founded in 1963, the church added numerous times over the years to its original building at 309 E. County Road 42. The latest addition was the biggest — a $13 million, 30,000-square-foot expansion that included a 1,046-seat worship auditorium.
In September the church broke ground on a 21,000-square-foot building in Lakeville, where it had rented space to simulcast its services. The church plans to open the Lakeville campus and a third location in spring 2020.
In 2016 Berean added 669 worshipers — a 34 percent increase that in 2017 earned it the ranking of America’s 10th fastest-growing church in an annual study by Outreach Magazine and LifeWay Research.
Trust broken,
women allege
Feltner was hired as youth minister at First Southern Baptist Church in early 2001, Megan Frey wrote. In spring 2002, she sought his counsel “after a controlling and mentally abusive relationship.”
Counseling sessions eventually moved to his home, where Feltner would have a bubble bath waiting so she could “relax,” Frey wrote.
“Wes quickly told me that he wanted to be with me, loved me and wanted to marry me,” but said the relationship must remain secret because of his public relationship with another woman, the age difference between Feltner and Frey and the fact that she was in his youth group, Frey wrote.
“I believed it all. The sexual relationship began before I graduated high school,” she wrote.
Eventually the relationship became more open, and Frey said Feltner talked with her parents about future plans to marry their daughter. The pair went to Las Vegas together.
Months later, Frey learned Feltner had been pursuing another 18-year-old from the church youth group, Jo Anna Hendrickson.
“She too had recently ended a relationship, and her ex began seeking Wes’ counsel over the relationship ending,” Frey wrote. Feltner told Hendrickson “they were a perfect fit because of their involvement in the ministry,” and, as he had told Frey, he planned to end the relationship with his public girlfriend.
Hendrickson wrote that Feltner was influential as she, during her senior year in high school, professed a calling to ministry.
“Under his leadership I learned a lot about the Lord, my faith, and theology,” wrote Hendrickson, who served as a youth intern under Feltner. She asked him to meet with her ex-boyfriend to help him let the relationship go.
After starting beauty school, getting a job and not seeing Feltner much anymore, he called her to meet him in his church office, she wrote. He likened her situation with her ex-boyfriend to his own “struggling” relationship.
“I later met with Wes again and agreed to start dating him quietly as we figured out the details and he broke things off” with his girlfriend.
As they began a physical relationship, Hendrickson began to question its “spiritual health” because it was not public and he had yet to complete the breakup, she wrote.
He belittled her concerns and “would manipulate the situation to make me retract my feelings and convictions, and to submit to how he led in the relationship,” she wrote.
Eventually Feltner married his girlfriend and went to another church. Hendrickson said she and her husband encountered him at a Bible conference in 2005.
“He saw me and had an opportunity to show his repentance, but nothing was done or said,” she wrote.
Hendrickson concludes that just because Feltner made sure she and Frey were “18, and legal, did not make it right!”
“We trusted him, and the parents of First Southern entrusted their youth to him. And he abused his authority as a minister.”
In Minnesota, it is illegal for a member of the clergy to engage in sexual penetration with anyone seeking spiritual advice or comfort from the clergy person, unless the person is married to the clergy person. Consent is not a defense of the crime of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
