Absentee mania marks 2020 election

Clerk: Most ballots will be counted on election night
It started in 2014, after Minnesota passed a law dropping the requirement that people give an excuse for voting absentee.
With the 2020 pandemic, the rush to absentee voting has reached a crescendo.
After the law changed, absentee voting in Burnsville settled in at around 30 percent, a big rise over previous years, City Clerk Macheal Collins said.
In the first pandemic election — the Aug. 11 primary — absentee voting soared to 60 percent, with 5,355 votes cast absentee and 3,524 at the ballot box.
As of Tuesday, the city had already received 19,327 absentee ballot requests for the Nov. 3 general election — roughly twice the previous high of 9,754 requests in 2016, also a presidential year, according to Collins.
“We’re going to hit a point where we’ve hit all the people who want to vote absentee and applications are going to stop coming in,” Collins said. “But we don’t know when that’s going to be.”
More than two weeks before Election Day, the number of ballots already accepted in Minnesota far surpassed the total number of absentee ballots cast in 2016, the Star Tribune reported Oct. 17.
As of Tuesday, her office had gotten back 12,656 absentee ballots, 65 percent of those requested, Collins said. In 2016, 94 percent of requested ballots were returned, she said.
People can apply for absentee ballots until the day before Election Day. But Collins advises against sending late ballots by mail because they might not reach City Hall in time. After the Friday before Election Day, those voters should come to City Hall to vote or simply vote in person at their precinct on Election Day, she said.
In-person direct balloting at City Hall begins Oct. 27. Direct balloting is putting your completed ballot into a ballot counter instead of an envelope, the way other absentee ballots are accepted in person, Collins said.
There’s also a drop box for absentee ballots near the flagpoles in front of City Hall. The box is bolted into the sidewalk, and opening it requires two keys that must be turned together, Collins said.
Absentee and in-person direct balloting will end on Nov. 2, the day before Election Day. The drop box will be locked at 3 p.m. on Election Day, Collins said.
“We already see a large turnout for the absentee,” she said. “What we don’t know is how many people are going to vote on Election Day.”
Collins said the city plans to have counted on election night every ballot cast on Nov. 3 and every absentee ballot received by then.
“That is typically what we have always done,” she said.
Local election offices are allowed to begin opening, verifying and counting absentee ballots on Oct. 20.
In response to this year’s expected onslaught of absentee balloting, a state court agreement requires absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by mail in the next seven days to be counted.
That will delay final vote tallies, but not by big numbers, Collins predicts.
“Usually, like the day after the election, we get a bunch,” she said. “But it’s not going to be thousands. We’ll probably get a couple hundred.”
The city’s 17 voting precincts usually have 275 to 300 election judges, but there will be fewer this year, Collins said.
“Because we see the numbers in absentee, we assume it’s going to be less on Election Day than normal,” she said. “It’s harder to provide social distance for our judges if we have too many in the precinct. We just have to be mindful of all this.”
Election Day voters will see polling places and judges stocked with masks, face shields, sanitizing products, plexiglass shields and extra pens for marking ballots.
“It used to be we just tied a pen to a booth,” Collins said. “Now we can’t do that anymore. We have baskets for the pens to go in.”
The system got a dry run during the August primary, and election judges were surveyed about how it went.
“We got very good reviews on everything. ... I’m really proud of that,” Collins said.
Under Gov. Tim Walz’s face mask mandate, voters must wear coverings in indoor public places or while waiting outside to enter.
Election judges will notify the unmasked of the rule, Collins said, as they do when voters break the state law against campaigning in a polling place by wearing a candidate button, cap or shirt.
“If they refuse, we still have to let them vote, of course, because we can’t disenfranchise somebody their right to vote,” Collins said.
Violations will be logged and turned over to the Dakota County attorney’s office.
Collins said she’s not aware of any actions taken by the office against violators.
Full election information, including polling places and precinct maps, is on the city website at burnsville.org.
