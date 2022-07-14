A new start for Donut Star

Familiarity, loyalty have kept shop alive, but new owner promises better products
The new owner of Donut Star in northeast Burnsville appreciates that neighborhood attachment and loyalty have kept it going for nearly 50 years.
He knows that the previous owners had a soft spot for the place, and the owner before them loved the warm ritual of chatting up repeat customers.
Peter Sebastian, who bought Donut Star on May 2, is less given to sentiment and tradition as he upgrades it from a shop where recipes and kitchen methods rarely changed to a “scratch-made confectionery destination.”
“And I think in some ways, maybe that’s good,” said Sebastian, who grew up and lives in Eagan but rarely visited Donut Star as a kid. “The reason why I say that is I think it gives me the perspective of not having such a love affair with this place that you can’t see maybe what needs to be fixed a little bit.”
A seasoned restaurant pro at 35, Sebastian recruited another pro to oversee the product makeover. She’s Emily Poole, former executive pastry chef of Cardigan Donuts at City Center and the IDS Center in downtown Minneapolis.
“It’s still doughnuts,” Sebastian said. “But it’s important to me that we do it right. ... It can still be the same great, classic doughnuts, but made with a little bit more love and made by somebody who cares and knows how to make them.”
Sebastian is believed to be the sixth owner of Donut Star, located at the north end of the strip mall at Cliff Road and River Hills Drive. He bought it from Steve and Jill Meirink. Steve visited often in his youth and became a customer again while raising a family.
He grew friendly with then-owner Vinath Mark Saythong, who had owned Donut Star since 2011, and hinted that when Saythong wanted out, he might want in.
Saythong retired in early 2020 at the urging of his son, partner and baker, Wathana, and the Meirinks closed the sale in February 2020. Mark Saythong’s death from a heart attack just weeks into his retirement prompted many local tributes on social media.
Sebastian said the Meirinks have told him pandemic challenges, staffing challenges, higher prices and the desire to spend more time with family were behind their decision to sell this year. Judging from the books he was shown, running the business was “definitely a labor of love, and if it covered its own costs, it was just barely,” Sebastian said.
“From my perspective, they carried it through the pandemic as best they could, kept it going, kept it alive — and the community, I hope, is thankful to them for that,” he said.
Sebastian wasn’t searching for a doughnut shop when he came across a broker’s listing for Donut Star. He and Jason Hansen, both 2005 graduates of Eagan High School, own two St. Paul eateries — Estelle, which serves Southern European-influenced fare, and Mario’s, a Sicilian pizza and sandwich shop.
Sebastian was thinking of a second Estelle location when Donut Star popped up, looking to him like an opportunity.
“It’s a little local doughnut shop and it’s right by my house and I thought it would be a lot of fun,” said Sebastian, who bought the shop on his own, sans partner. “And to be frank, the price was right.”
Sebastian, who has restaurant ownership in his family lineage, got his first job at Axels in Mendota and went on to manage restaurants while at college in Madison, Wisconsin. He opened new locations for the McDermott Restaurant Group before going into ownership.
To improve Donut Star doughnuts, Poole has made changes in how dough is mixed, proofed (allowed to rise) and fried, with pointers from vendors of the shop’s ingredients and equipment, Sebastian said.
Glazings and icings once scooped from a “five-gallon pail” are now made from scratch, he said.
“Yeah, it’s a little old mom and pop doughnut shop, but from my perspective, that means it has to be better than Cub Foods and the gas station and anywhere else, and I don’t know that it was,” Sebastian said.
No more will Donut Star sell frozen turnovers and cinnamon rolls heated in a toaster oven, he said.
“Apple fritters were a big thing here,” Sebastian said. “That was a big draw for everyone. I think it would make a lot of people unhappy to know that there were very little if any real apples in them. Things like that have changed.”
Eventually he’d like to add “laminated” pastries such as Danishes and croissants.
“We have a dough sheeter,” he said, “which is an extremely expensive piece of equipment most operations would kill for.”
Hours are being extended under the new ownership. If product remains from the morning rush, the shop will stay open until 11 a.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends, Sebastian said. Under previous owners the shop closed when it sold out, he said.
Donut Star is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays but will reopen seven days a week in the fall, Sebastian said. A brief closing is planned for kitchen upgrades later this summer.
