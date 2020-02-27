A fourth joins crowded DFL field for Senate

District 56 convention is March 28
The DFL field for the state Senate nomination in District 56 grew even more crowded Feb. 20 when Savage resident Richard Tucker announced his candidacy.
Tucker joins Burnsville residents Lindsey Port, Kevin Shea and Robert Timmerman in the race for the DFL Party nomination to face three-term Sen. Dan Hall, R-Burnsville, in November.
The DFL foursome stood side by side during welcoming remarks at Tuesday night’s precinct caucuses at Eagle Ridge Middle School in Savage.
Candidates then fanned out to precinct rooms to address caucusgoers, some of whom would be selected as delegates to the party’s Senate District 56 convention on Saturday, March 28, at Diamondhead Education Center in Burnsville.
Port and Timmerman say they will abide by the endorsement if the convention reaches one and not enter the Aug. 11 primary election without party endorsement.
Shea and Tucker say they will go to the primary.
District 56 includes southern and part of central Burnsville, all of Savage and part of northwest Lakeville.
Tucker
Tucker, a 63-year-old Realtor, said he’s a “Kennedy Democrat” from Massachusetts who has thought about running for state office but now finds an opportunity with his March 1 retirement from his job as vice president of the Lakeville-Burnsville office of
Coldwell Banker Burnet.
“If you have been blessed in life, and I have absolutely been blessed in life, you have a responsibility to serve,” said Tucker, who said campaigning will now be his full-time job.
The District 56 DFL will hold a forum for the Senate candidates on March 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Diamondhead Education Center.
“I don’t think there’s probably a tremendous amount of daylight between us,” Tucker said. “I couldn’t give you chapter and verse on their positions. We’re going to know more about that in the next couple of weeks.”
Tucker said voters are tired of division, and he would try to be a uniter at the Capitol.
“Selling homes has always been sort of a metaphor to me,” he said. “The process of selling homes is listening and compromise and working together. That’s what I do and have done.”
Tucker said the Republican Party is going in the wrong direction.
“I think we’re at a point where we’re questioning the science relative to climate change,” he said. “We’re starting to talk about teaching other things besides evolution in schools. We’re starting to move away from core fundamentals.”
He said he sat through the hearing on the most recent round of budget cuts in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191.
“At the end of the day, for me education is the gift that we give our children for the future,” Tucker said. “I just don’t understand why we would shortchange that. It’s the pathway for economic prosperity, for growth.”
Tucker said he’s “very much in the camp of a woman’s right to choose, and frankly, women’s rights in general need to be supported. We can’t seem to get the ERA (Equal Rights Amendment) passed. We can’t seem to get equal pay for equal work.”
Tucker has been involved with Burnsville Promise, which helped District 191 students explore careers, and was involved in a Burnsville convening project through 360 Communities.
He serves on the professional standards and government affairs committees of the state Realtors association and on the St. Paul association’s government affairs committee. He and his wife, Donna Nesbitt, have six children and seven grandchildren.
Port, 37, ran for the District 56B House seat in 2016, losing to then-Rep. Roz Peterson, R-Lakeville. She founded and runs Blueprint Campaigns, which she says trains citizens for political organization and action.
Timmerman, 37, is vice chair of the Burnsville Planning Commission and a member of the Dakota County Planning Commission. He has worked for the state Department of Revenue and Office of the Legislative Auditor.
Shea, 63, is an attorney who owns Edina-based Shea Practice Transitions, which serves dental practices.
Recent stories featuring interviews with the DFL candidates and with Hall can be found at www.sunthisweek.com.
