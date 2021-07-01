36 years later, mother still seeks justice in daughter’s unsolved murder

True-crime documentary series will explore case
Thirty-six years after her daughter Kristin’s brutal, unsolved murder in upstate New York, Burnsville resident Phyllis O’Connell is still searching for answers.
She’s stayed in touch with investigators from the New York State Police but is disgusted that the agency hasn’t made the effort she thinks is needed to solve the crime.
Over the years, three New Yorkers who heard about the headline-grabbing case — a former State Police superintendent, a former high school principal and a prison security guard — have come to O’Connell’s aid, interviewing people and compiling information for the State Police.
“Most parents, they’re not a me,” said O’Connell, who’s lived in Burnsville’s Ville Du Parc neighborhood since 1978. “They’re not a me who just stayed after this for 36 years.”
She’s written a book on the case but halted plans to release it, hoping there’s more to write.
Kristin’s 1985 murder in the small New York town of Ovid is now the subject of a true-crime documentary series being produced with the involvement of a cold case forensic team headed by a former manager of the FBI’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program, according to those involved with the project.
“I was going to just end it there,” O’Connell said of her book, “but now there’s more that could be added all the time, so I’m still at it before I can put it out. I’m hoping that they’ll be able to solve it.”
A 1983 graduate of Burnsville High School, Kristin volunteered at a women’s shelter during high school and worked at the old Rax Roast Beef in Burnsville, her mother said.
“She was a beautiful girl,” O’Connell said. “Lots of people in Burnsville will remember and know.”
She was beloved by friends in Burnsville and at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, where she went to study hotel and restaurant management, her mother said.
“She had a very moral idea of saving herself for the person that she married, so she was not promiscuous and out running around,” O’Connell said. “I think we had one argument as a mother and daughter. We shopped, baked cookies. We were exceptionally close. If you were going to say what do you want in a daughter, that was it.”
On Aug. 13, 1985, Kristin traveled to Ovid in the Finger Lakes wine region the visit a young man she’d met while on a spring-break trip to Sanibel and Captiva islands in Florida with her college roommate.
Phyllis and her late husband, Michael, were protective of their 20-year-old daughter, arranging to have business associates of Michael deliver her to Ovid.
“We didn’t let her fly into New York City,” O’Connell said. “We felt that was too dangerous for a young girl. We were doing everything we could and we thought would be the right thing. She had never gone on a vacation alone before.”
The night after she arrived, Kristin is believed to have left her friend’s trailer, where he was holding a party, for a late-night walk alone down an unlit road without shoes or a purse.
“Neighbors heard a blood-curdling scream just after midnight,” said a news release for the documentary series. She was reported missing 13 hours after she left the trailer.
Two days later, her naked, rain-soaked body was found in an overgrown cornfield less than a quarter-mile from where she was staying, the news release said. She had suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest, and her throat had been slit. Her blood was alcohol-free and there were no signs of sexual assault.
A pair of motorists reported seeing Kristin followed on foot by two men in their early 20s, while a third followed in a dark sedan, the news release said.
The State Police have yet to make an arrest, asserting that the murder was a crime of opportunity committed by a random stranger passing through town, according to a GoFundMe page for the documentary series.
Rumors have persisted since the murder, and some in Ovid claim to know exactly what happened and who was responsible, according to the GoFundMe narrative.
O’Connell faults the State Police for, among other things, not following up on leads outside of New York.
“ ‘(Gov.) Andrew Cuomo doesn’t give us enough money in our budget.’ I repeatedly heard that,” O’Connell said.
Now, the agency’s refusal to cooperate with the documentary project and its cold case team has drawn the ire of O’Connell and people involved with the project. Contrary to police claims, series producer Christopher Pavlick says he provided documentation showing that the forensics lab the team will use is accredited in New York.
Police need a fresh set of eyes on this and other cold cases, Pavlick says, but the State Police are unresponsive. The documentary team is seeking access to 318 pieces of physical evidence, including blood-stained clothing and hairs, whose DNA has yet to be tested with modern technology, according to a letter Pavlick wrote to the Seneca County district attorney.
Police cold case investigations are underfunded across the country, O’Connell said.
“To have family members go through what I’ve gone through over the years, it’s just uncalled for,” she said. “We as taxpayers, our money goes toward the police to protect us, to solve crimes, and when that isn’t happening we need to do something about it.”
Pavlick, who won an Emmy Award for the PBS documentary “Inheritance” and recently produced the Netflix documentary series “Medal of Honor,” came to the project through his acquaintance with O’Connell’s son, Kyle. They were in the same graduating class at St. Thomas Academy.
Pavlick and Phyllis O’Connell started a series of phone conversations when she sought advice about her book.
“That was the start of my pseudo-obsession with who killed Kristin,” Pavlick wrote in an email to the newspaper. “Eventually, Phyllis asked if Kristin’s story would make a good documentary. I told her, no. But I did think it would make a great documentary series.”
O’Connell has “been fighting for 36 years to get Kristin the justice she deserves,” Pavlick wrote. “I want to take on that fight with her.”
Organizers are pitching the series to networks and streaming services, he said.
The GoFundMe page is at gofund.me/fe6cdf9a. A Twitter account is at #whokilledkristinoconnell.
