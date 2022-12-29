New city manager, landfills made news
2022 was a year of change and reckoning for Burnsville city government. Under new City Manager Gregg Lindberg, the City Council confronted long-neglected staffing needs, especially in police and fire, and passed an outsized tax levy increase — 14.5% in 2023 — to begin the hiring.
Still to come are decisions on city building needs estimated at more than $70 million, including a new Fire Station 2 and police, public works and City Hall renovations.
The council approved the expansion of one landfill while continuing to advocate its preferred solution for cleanup of the dormant Freeway Landfill and Freeway Dump.
Burnsville Center, a nationwide opioid settlement, and the taste and smell of the city’s drinking water also made news in 2022. From the pages of Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek, here are some highlights.
Understaffed and underfunded
Burnsville city government is understaffed, underfunded and unequipped to prod significant progress on redevelopment, according to financial projections for the next decade unveiled in March by consultant Ehlers Public Finance Advisors.
Another consultant recommended the city hire 56 new full-time workers from 2023 through 2026 to play catch-up and reduce employee burnout and turnover. The biggest needs are in the Fire Department (16 positions) and Police Department (11.5), consultant Clifton, Larson and Allen reported in May, but all city departments except one were short employees. It estimated the cost of the new hires at $8 million.
Employees are complaining of burnout and many have considered leaving their jobs, CLA reported. Some cops suffer sleep deprivation as police overtime mounts. Firefighter-paramedics are swamped with calls that have risen 40% in a decade.
Burnsville hasn’t kept up with its residents’ needs or the pace of new hiring in comparable suburbs, CLA concluded.
Police and fire needs
Police Chief Tanya Schwartz and Fire Chief B.J. Jungmann gave frank assessments of their departments’ needs at a City Council work session in June.
Recent years have brought a torrent of change to policing at a time when her department is understaffed, overstressed and working harder than ever to retain and recruit cops, Schwartz said.
“The biggest things right now, calls for service are increasing,” she said. “The complexities and the dangers of the calls are increasing. Weapons calls are increasing. Mental health calls are increasing. Crisis calls, trauma the officers are experiencing, are increasing. People leaving the profession are increasing.
“Community expectations: increasing. Liabilities: increasing. Training demands: increasing. Staffing has not increased. Minimums have not increased. Overtime’s increasing. We are off balance here. We have to right the ship and think about how we can continue to right it in future years.”
Police calls for service have risen from an annual average of 24,874 in the 1980s to 44,964 in the 2020s, according to a department report. Annual averages rose 27.9 percent in the 2000s and 15.1 percent in the 2010s and have risen 13.1 percent in the 2020s.
Yet the minimum patrol staff levels for times of the day and week ranked by expected police activity haven’t changed in 20 years, except for a six-month period in 2012, the report said. And police overtime is up 50% since 2013, City Manager Gregg Lindberg said.
Lindberg said he authorized a separate staffing analysis for police in addition to the citywide study already done by Clifton, Larson and Allen, which proposed raising staffing from 91 full-time positions to 102.5.
Fire Department calls, about 80% of which are medical emergencies, were up 21% year over year, the department reported in June.
“If we stay on this track, we’ll be at about 8,600 calls for the year,” Jungmann said. “When I started here as fire chief, we were a little over half that 11 years ago.”
The proposed new hires would raise department membership from 45 to 61.
Economic development also underfunded
The city of Burnsville has programs to help residents fix up their homes and help businesses expand or locate here. But the home programs are poorly funded, and the business programs aren’t funded at all.
City staffers point to the deficiencies in defense of their proposal to sharply raise taxes for economic development. A plan to raise the Economic Development Authority levy from $297,500 to $1 million next year was part of a 14.5% increase in the city’s tax levy for 2023.
The City Council approved the levy increase in December. Voting for it were Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and council members Dan Gustafson and Vince Workman. Voting against it were council members Dan Kealey and Cara Schulz.
The city’s scant reserves for economic development are dwarfed by those in other Twin Cities suburbs that have banked millions or tens of millions, according a staff report presented to the council in September.
Burnsville has only $200,000 in its EDA fund for its home improvement loan program and senior home improvement loan program, according to the report. That’s enough to provide $10,000 loans to 0.08% of Burnsville households, said Dan Tienter of consultant Ehlers Public Finance Advisors.
Given the condition of the city’s housing stock, $200,000 is “simply insufficient to support the demand we understand to be in the community,” he said.
Reserves of about $5 million are needed to robustly fund a home rehab loan program, the report said.
The city has a grant program for business attraction, expansion and renovation, as well as a land acquisition and assembly program. Neither is funded.
A combined total of about $20 million is needed for effective business rehabilitation and property acquisition programs, according to the report.
New city manager
Council members have credited City Manager Gregg Lindberg with delivering straight talk about the city’s staff and funding shortages, improving employee relations and giving city departments a greater voice.
Lindberg, a former St. Louis Park City Council member, came to Burnsville as deputy city manager in July 2019. The former human resources manager for the Three Rivers Park District in Hennepin County was hired by then-City Manager Melanie Lee.
Lee resigned in January after a performance review in which the council reached consensus to not renew her contract. Lindberg then served as interim city manager and shed the interim tag in April when the council offered him the city manager job.
Landfills make news again
City Council members voted on Aug. 16 to approve the long-anticipated expansion of the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill. They had some had some tart words for their neighbors to the north who opposed the expansion.
The vote and subsequent Minnesota Pollution Control Agency approvals would raise the peak permitted height of the covered trash pyramid of the landfill south of the Minnesota River on Cliff Road from 104 feet to 372.
Bloomington officials, and some Burnsville residents, complained it will be an eyesore in the river valley. Council members countered that Bloomington’s opposition to the expansion is long predated by Burnsville — which has three landfills, one active — serving as a dumping ground for the region.
“Because 60 years ago we were barely a township and we were like the place across the river that Bloomington and Minneapolis wanted to dump their garbage,” Council Member Dan Kealey said.
If Bloomington “has a problem with this landfill,” Council Member Cara Schulz said, “they can take their garbage somewhere else.”
City officials continue to press for a “dig and haul” cleanup plan for the Freeway Landfill and Freeway Dump along Interstate 35W and hope the nearby Burnsville Sanitary Landfill will be part of the solution. Waste from those two dormant facilities would be unearthed and moved the short distance to the open facility.
That would clear the Freeway properties for redevelopment. A “dig and line” cleanup, in which waste from the unlined Freeway facilities is unearthed and replaced on site in a new, lined landfill, would rob the city of lucrative redevelopment and leave a towering covered trash mound at the city’s northern gateway, officials complain.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has said it would prepare bids for both options, and the decision ultimately rests with the Minnesota Legislature. Doing nothing is not an option, according to the MPCA, because the eventual cessation of limestone mining and groundwater pumping in the river bottom will cause the water to rise, coming into contact with the Freeway waste and threatening local drinking water.
Asian-themed market, food hall planned for Burnsville Center
Plans for an Asian-themed supermarket and food hall at Burnsville Center were unveiled May 18, raising hopes the addition could help spark a turnaround for the troubled mall.
The 60,000-square-foot project in the former Gordmans space will include Asian grocer Enson Market, which has 20 U.S. locations, and restaurants with flavors from Vietnam, Japan, China, Korea and Brazil.
Called Pacifica Square Burnsville, the project is being developed by partners including Illinois-based Windfall Group, which built what it calls “the largest Asian lifestyle shopping center in the U.S.” in Aurora, Illinois.
Pacifica Square Burnsville LLC bought the ground-floor Gordmans space as well as second-floor retailers Dick’s Sporting Goods, Panera Bread and Kirkland’s Home, which remain as tenants. Published reports said the investors paid $10.6 million for what Windfall Group architect Cristal Z. Hayes said is 150,000 square feet of building space.
A new pedestrian bridge will connect upper-level stores and dining areas with the grocery store and food hall, according to Pacifica Square Burnsville LLC.
Canton Restaurant
closes
Canton Restaurant, a commercial landmark in Burnsville that beckoned Chinese takeout customers for nearly 50 years, closed in 2022.
Art and Lai Wong, the husband-and-wife owners of a restaurant that has served Chinese-American staples since 1975, served their last meal on June 25.
“We want to travel all around the United States, look at odd things, big balls of string and whatnot,” said Art, 66, a third-generation restaurant owner whose father bought Canton in 1983.
The red-roofed building with pagoda accents on its A-frame facade was a takeout destination in Burnsville. It seats 60 and offered a lunch buffet, but most of the chow mein and egg foo yung from its kitchen went to takeout customers.
Tri-State Bobcat, the equipment dealership next door on 12th Avenue South near Highway 13 in the old Burnsville Bowl building, is buying the restaurant and plans to use it for office space and equipment parking, Art said in June.
City drinking water
After more than a decade of debate about the taste and smell of Burnsville’s drinking water, the verdict is in:
Residents aren’t crazy about it.
Only 72% even drink it, according to a survey of 1,176 users who answered a survey solicitation the city sent with water bills this spring. The number drops to 66% among residents in multiunit housing.
And 56% of respondents said they’re willing to pay higher monthly water bills for high-quality water, the survey said.
“The bottom line is, a lot of your residents don’t like to drink city water,” said William SaintAmour, of Cobalt Community Research, which conducted the survey.
City Council members agreed in October to spend an estimated $65,000 on a taste and odor study that will include citizen input and produce recommendations for altering water treatment.
The survey is “pretty damning,” Council Member Dan Kealey said. “I think we’ve got a major problem. We’ve known about it for years, we just haven’t done anything until now.”
Complaints about taste and odor began welling up in 2009, when the city started capturing and treating some of the surface water left by dewatering in the Kraemer Mining and Materials limestone pit on the Minnesota River.
The water is about 30% of a blend of surface and ground water supplied to Burnsville and Savage, which pays Burnsville about $1 million a year for water.
Apartments’ rental
license suspended
The City Council approved on Dec. 20 a 90-day suspension of the rental license for the Parkvue Flats apartments on East Burnsivlle Parkway for 90 days.
Fire Chief B.J. Jungmann described conditions at the property that threaten not only fire safety — such as missing exit lights and fire doors that won’t close, much less latch — but also livability, such as instances of mold, missing drywall, unfinished repairs, leaking laundry room pipes and inordinate water seepage into buildings.
Council Member Cara Schulz called the complex a “-hithole” and said if it weren’t winter, she’d push to revoke instead of just suspend the license.
Terms of the suspension allow current residents to stay but prohibit Utah-based owner Bridge WF II Parkvue Flats LLC from renting any units that are or become vacant during the period.
The owner and property manager, Bridge Property, was given 45 days to bring the council a city staff-approved action plan for fixing the violations and staying within code.
The city will move “swiftly from suspension to revocation” without an “adequate action plan that has deadlines,” Jungmann said.
Opioid settlement
The City Council reversed itself Jan. 25, voting 3-2 to join a nationwide settlement between state and local governments and four health corporations involved in the manufacture and distribution of prescription opioids.
The vote, on the eve of a Jan. 26 deadline for joining the settlement, will bring $1.1 million to Burnsville over 18 years — part of Minnesota’s $250 million share of the $26 billion multistate pact negotiated in the wake of the opioid crisis.
The council voted 3-1 on Dec. 21, 2021, to stay out of the settlement, with Council Member Cara Schulz leading the charge. Schulz is a cancer survivor and state and national advocate for access to prescription opioids for chronic pain sufferers in the wake of a regulatory backlash after years of mounting addiction and overdoses.
The vote caused its own backlash among some Burnsville residents and the three DFL state legislators who live here — Sen. Lindsey Port and Reps. Kaela Berg and Jess Hanson. They objected to the city leaving $1.1 million on the table that could be used locally to help address the crisis.
By the time a Jan. 26 special council meeting to hold a second vote arrived, Burnsville’s opioid controversy had gained statewide attention. Lasting more than five hours, the meeting drew pain medication advocates from around Minnesota who oppose the settlement, Burnsville residents upset the council turned it down, a state legislator from Willmar who lost his son to an overdose and an official from the state attorney general’s office, which promoted the settlement to eligible local governments — all of which had signed on except Burnsville.
In the end, Council Member Dan Kealey switched his Dec. 21 “no” vote to “yes,” sealing the 3-2 margin to join the settlement. Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and Council Member Dan Gustafson, who was absent Dec. 21, also voted for it. Schulz and Council Member Vince Workman voted against it.
Council members agreed this month to use some of the city’s first payments from the settlement to develop a preventative emergency medical service program. The plan is to embed a firefighter-paramedic in the Police Department’s Behavioral Health Unit a few hours a week, Fire Chief B.J. Jungmann said.
The city expected to receive $186,154 by the end of the year from its $1.1 million settlement allocation, which will come in installments through 2038.
Burnsville Festival
and Fire Muster
The city’s longest-running festival got a new name and a somewhat new look in 2022. The post-Labor Day week Burnsville Fire Muster, which officially began in 1980, was renamed the Burnsville Festival and Fire Muster.
In a nod to Burnsville’s growing diversity, organizers added multicultural music and food, a multifaith prayer area, sensory-friendly zones and free shuttle buses for people with mobility challenges and anyone else who doesn’t want to walk a long distance to the Friday and Saturday events in Civic Center Park.
The old Fire Muster favorites didn’t go anywhere. The annual Fire Truck and Community Parade was held Saturday, followed by fire truck and water displays on the festival grounds. Rock, country, beer, bingo, carnival rides and the Kidz Korner remained.
“It’s a very deliberate goal of mine to make this festival more diverse and inclusive of our entire community,” said Dan Kealey, a City Council member and past council liaison to the Fire Muster board who led the changes in his first year as board chair. “That’s a statement that has resonated with everybody. I run into people all the time and talk to them about it.”
