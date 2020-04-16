COVID-19 brings uncertainty, austerity
School District 191 officials finalized next year’s budget cuts April 9 and proclaimed a new era of uncertainty and austerity because of COVID-19.
Meeting by videoconference, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board members agreed on an $8.5 million budget-balancing plan that includes savings from closing schools and raising class sizes by one student across all grade levels. Board approval of the 2020-21 budget is expected June 18.
The pandemic has clouded future finances — to the point where the district is now formalizing a process to accept public donations.
Parent-Teacher Organizations, booster clubs, families and “any donor that might call and ask how we can help” will be told how, said Lisa Rider, director of business services.
“We are acknowledging that there are many unknowns at this time,” Rider said.
The pandemic has reduced district revenues by an unknown amount, she said. Fee-based Community Education courses, building rentals and spring sports and activities have been lost, she said.
Any emergency funding, federal or state, is unknown, Rider said.
Next year’s enrollment, estimated at 7,606 revenue-generating students, is “an unknown for sure,” Rider said.
Schools and departments are being put on a diet. They’ll be expected to function within 98 percent of their budgets, Rider said. Annual budget carryovers will be limited.
Individual employees will also be asked to find cost-saving efficiencies. The focus will be on “needs,” not “wants,” Rider said.
2020-21 budget
Presented a menu of choices for completing the budget balancing, board members agreed to the class size increase, which will save $900,000 and claim nine teaching positions.
But the board rejected other measures, including raising athletic and activity fees by 25 percent, eliminating ninth-grade sports, eliminating middle and high school orchestra, increasing middle and high school walking distances by a half mile, eliminating the stipend for the school patrol program and halving the hours of educational assistants in elementary school media centers.
Choices were made “out of a desire to not strip this district of all of the benefits that make it the best district around,” Board Member Eric Miller said.
The board’s December vote to close three schools will save $2.6 million next year, according to the district. Sioux Trail and Marion W. Savage elementaries and Metcalf Middle School are being closed amid continuing district enrollment decline.
Voter approval last November of a new levy will add $1.6 million in revenue. Staff reductions from enrollment decline will save $1.3 million. Administrators and board members came up with $1.74 more in adjustments.
That leaves a $1.26 million deficit from the original $8.5 million. It will be covered by general fund reserves.
The district’s unassigned general fund balance is projected at 6.87 percent of total general fund spending — below district policy of 8 percent but higher than the last two years.
“It’s important to understand this is not a reckless budget, even though we are proposing a deficit,” Miller said. “It is the best we can do given the circumstances.”
Officials say cuts were chosen to protect top instructional priorities, unlike the across-the-board approach of previous years.
There are some budget additions. For example, $400,000 will be added to place advanced learning specialists at each elementary school. That’s part of the new elementary Pathways programs debuting next year.
The budget adds $100,000 for district branding and marketing, an attempt to stem years of enrollment decline.
The board agreed to restore $66,000 in cuts made last year College in the Schools at Burnsville High School.
