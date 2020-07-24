Is final phase of Valley Ridge Shopping Center redevelopment
A 120-unit apartment building on land south of the new Kwik Trip between Burnsville Parkway and County Road 5 was approved Tuesday by the Burnsville City Council.
The building, located east of the Valley Ridge Senior Living apartments, is the final phase of redevelopment on the old Valley Ridge Shopping Center Property.
The Dakota County Community Development Agency bought and razed the shopping center, Burnsville’s oldest, and built the senior complex, which is managed by Presbyterian Homes and Services, on seven acres in 2012.
Redevelopment of the remaining 6.7 acres has finally fallen into place. The Kwik Trip, now under construction, and 27 townhomes were proposed in 2017. Lennar, the townhome builder, backed out because city code required garages larger than the company had proposed.
The apartment project, called Burnsville Luxury Apartments, will have market-rate units and be developed by Stencil Group II.
