One induction is posthumous
Peter Stathopoulos was inducted into the Burnsville High School Hall of Fame Oct. 8, seven months after his death from complications of ALS.
A lifelong friend of the 60-year-old writer and entrepreneur provided the tribute during the Hall of Fame ceremony in the school’s performing arts center.
“I want you to know he was beautiful,” said Randy Cirksena, a fellow member of the Class of 1979. “He was a renaissance person. And he would be embarrassed that I would describe him that way, but he truly was. And when God created Peter Stathopoulos, God created a wonderful, beautiful human being.”
Stathopoulos was one of 11 inductees this year — a double dose after the 2020 induction was canceled because of the pandemic.
A Yale graduate with a degree in 19th century French poetry, he had his work published in the New York Times and the St. Paul Pioneer Press, according to his Hall of Fame bio. As an entrepreneur, he created the first nationwide network dentists for Blue Cross and Blue Shield. After his diagnosis at 55, Stathopoulos wrote “Traveling with the Fates: Vignettes from a Trip to Greece,” a memoir of living with ALS and exploring the meaning of life in the context of classical Greek history and philosophy.
“I don’t know how someone encapsulates someone’s life within just a few minutes,” Cirskena said. “But to know Peter was to be loved and cared for.”
Inductee Tori Dixon is a professional volleyball player and member of the U.S. national team. In high school, the 2010 graduate was all-conference four times, all-state three times and all-American once.
She helped the Minnesota Gophers reach the Sweet Sixteen of the national volleyball tournament in 2011 and 2013 and the Elite Eight in 2012. She’s earned 13 medals as a member of the national team and qualified for the Olympics twice.
Speaking by video, Dixon recalled an older neighbor taking her to Burnsville volleyball captain’s practices when she was in sixth grade. It stuck.
The game has “brought me everywhere, paid for my education at the University of Minnesota, and it’s brought me on the U.S. women’s national team for the last nine years and all over the world playing professionally, which is why I can’t make it this evening,” Dixon said. “I am currently in Istanbul, Turkey, playing for my professional team, Turkish Airlines.”
Inductee Christine Hills is a 1985 graduate who earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and cultural anthropology in 1989 and returned to school in her 30s, pregnant with her third child, determined to fulfill her lifelong goal of becoming a doctor, said her daughter Nichole Powell.
Today Hills is one of the “preeminent pediatric cardiologists in the Midwest,” Powell said. Hills is the first female president of the Children’s Heart Clinic and still — after 21 years — a volunteer with the Burnsville-Minnesota Valley Skating Club.
“It is impossible to overstate how strong, how resilient, and how determined my mother is,” Powell said. “Through 10 years of training, she still needed time to be a wife and a mom, supporting my figure skating and attending my little brother’s chess competitions.”
Inductee Ronald Holzhacker is a political scientist and professor who has spent most of his career studying and influencing policy around sustainable development, climate change and human rights, according to his bio. The 1979 graduate has been a visiting scholar at universities around the world and is currently the founding director of the Groningen Research Centre for Southeast Asia.
“I’m especially interested in issues around governance linking the U.N.’s sustainable development goals, goals related to such social issues as no poverty, no hunger and equitable access to education and health care, with issues related to climate change,” Holzhacker said in a video from Groningen, a city in the north Netherlands.
He said beloved teachers from his school days included a Metcalf Junior High geography teacher and BHS humanities teacher Ron Ronning, who “taught me so much about deep thought, deep thinking and deep reflection.”
Inductee Catherine (Wolfgram) French is a nationally recognized civil engineer who became the University of Minnesota’s first female civil engineering professor in 1984, according to her bio.
“Every time you drive across the 35W bridge crossing the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, think of Dr. Catherine (Wolfgram) French, distinguished professor at the University of Minnesota,” said her friend and fellow 1975 graduate Robin Pederson Ruegg. After the bridge collapsed in 2007, “Cathy and her engineering students helped with the initial instrumentation and continued to monitor the new bridge. Her work is keeping all of us safe.”
French paid tribute to a number of her BHS teachers, including math teachers Dick Hanson and Don Stang and English teacher Muriel Thompson.
“I remember for extra credit I built a scale model of the Shakespeare Globe Theatre,” French said. “That was my first combination of structure and literature together.”
Inductee Traci Laliberte is executive director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Advanced Studies in Child Welfare. She has dedicated her career to supporting children and families and worked with the Minnesota Legislature “to pass bipartisan legislation for meaningful change in training and support for the children’s protection workforce,” according to her bio.
A one-time social worker, Laliberte said she found she can help more people in academic, research and policy work.
“The children and families that I and other child welfare professionals work with, they live in the context of intimate-partner violence and debilitating substance use and abuse and trauma,” she said. “Many of the families live in deep and profound levels of poverty, and they or their children live with mental illness or live life with disability, and all too often they live under the crushing weight of racism and discrimination.”
Inductee Angela Rodel is an award-winning and internationally recognized literary translator, according to her bio. The 1992 graduate received a Fulbright Scholarship to study linguistics at Sofia University in Bulgaria. She eventually founded her own translation company, “becoming the leading literary translator from Bulgarian to English with seven of her translations published in the U.S. and United Kingdom,” the bio said.
By video from Bulgaria, Rodel paid tribute to her BHS teachers, including Tom Melchior and Don Gerlach, whom she called a mentor.
“He really taught us how to write — how to construct your argument, how to be humorous, how to be serious,” Rodel said. “Those things have stayed with me to this day.”
Inductee Martin Rothrock is a U.S. Air Force colonel and national security expert, according to his bio. He was an offensive lineman on Burnsville’s 1985 state champion football team and graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1990. He has four master’s degrees and is a two-time recipient of the Bronze Star Medal for outstanding leadership in a combat zone.
“I was expected to live by the core values of the United States Air Force, which is integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do,” Rothrock said. “It was easy for me to understand what was required for me to live up to those core values because of my time in the community of Burnsville and as a student and athlete at Burnsville High School.”
He mentioned several influential teachers and coaches, calling the late Dick Hanson “an icon in my life.”
Vicki Roy went from being a parent volunteer at Gideon Pond Elementary to an elected District 191 School Board member. She served on the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage board for 17 years, including six as chair, according to her bio. She was influential regionally and statewide, through organizations including the Association of Metropolitan School Districts, which she chaired; the Alliance for Student Achievement, which she founded; the Minnesota School Boards Association; the board of Parents United for Public Schools, and former U.S. Rep. Jim Ramstad’s Education Advisory Committee.
Roy was a volunteer in the BHS Career Center for 10 years and proctored Advanced Placement tests for 30 years. She’s been a driving force behind many District 191 programs, including Read for the Record and the BHS Hall of Fame.
“I didn’t bring Vicki’s full resume — it’s in the car, in the trunk,” said former District 191 Superintendent Ben Kanninen, who was hired in 1998 when Roy was board chair.
Said Roy: “I got to know the teachers, the people at the administration, the educational assistants, the school nurses, the secretaries, Community Education workers and volunteers here in this community, and I believe that every one of them every day gave all that they could give so that our students could have the very best.”
Inductee Dave Wicker has had a 38-year teaching and coaching career in Minneapolis Public Schools, the majority at Patrick Henry High School. The 1979 graduate has been assistant athletic director in Minneapolis since 2011.
He’s a member of three halls of fame – Burnsville’s, Henry’s and Bemidji State University’s.
He has taught math and phy ed in Minneapolis and credited Burnsville math teachers Bev Osiecki, Dick Hanson, Bruce Anderson and Jay Anderson with continuing to guide him as he launched his career.
“You know how cool it is to call up a previous teacher and say, ‘Hey — could you tell me how best to teach this,’ or ‘How did you deal with this discipline issue?’ ” Wicker said. “And they always gave sound advice.”
Inductee Cheryl Wunderlich is an author of several devotional and Bible study books, including “Sacred Rest: Finding the Sabbath in Everyday Life,” according to her bio. She’s a three-time cancer survivor, Bible teacher, speaker and one-on-one mentor, said Muriel Thompson, a former teacher. At Northwestern University, where she earned a journalism degree, Wunderlich was the Big Ten’s first female drum major.
She has organized five service trips to Nepal to improve health care and education infrastructure and provide earthquake relief, according to her bio. Wunderlich served as communications and logistic coordinator at Hope for the Himalayas.
She said her first cancer diagnosis was in college.
“I thank God that he is a God who is able to take some of the things that we think are the hardest things in our lives and turn them to work something very good,” Wunderlich said.
