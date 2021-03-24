Birnamwood a perfect fit for course superintendent

Rootes back from Players Championship
It’s only a nine-hole par-3, but Birnamwood is as much golf course as Dan Rootes cares to handle right now.
The Burnsville municipal course on Parkwood Drive opened last Saturday. Leagues were filling fast. Business was off the charts last season as golf flourished during the pandemic, and Rootes, Birnamwood’s superintendent since 2018, doesn’t expect a letup this year.
“I’m going to retire here if I can,” said the gregarious golf course veteran, who’s spent most of his career in Montana. “I love it.”
But a working vacation beckoned before Rootes opened Birnamwood. He was one of 75 volunteer grounds crew members from around the country who headed to Ponte Verda Beach, Florida, for the Players Championship March 9-14. Golf’s so-called “fifth major” is held at the iconic Stadium Course at the Tournament Players Club at Sawgrass.
Answering a call for volunteers from the Minnesota Golf Course Superintendents Association, Rootes applied to TPC Sawgrass, was selected and vanned to Florida with eight other Minnesota course professionals. He flew home with memories, photos, new industry contacts and about $1,200 worth of tournament-logoed attire given to the volunteers.
“One of the reasons I did it was to network myself, just to get to know some of these guys around the metro,” said Rootes, who has previously applied for the volunteer crew at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, but never gotten the call.
TPC Sawgrass fed the volunteers catered meals and put them up in a hotel. Volunteers buttressed a full-time grounds crew of about 100, Rootes said.
Working shifts that began in morning darkness, he said most of his assignment was at the par-3 No. 3. He did “whatever the USGA rules guy told me to do,” which included clearing greens between groups during practice rounds.
“There’s more leaves on that course than this one (Birnamwood),” Rootes said. “The leaves down there were just starting to fall off those Southern oaks.”
The tournament didn’t allow motorized vehicles with leaf blowers on the fairways. Bunkers were hand-raked.
“You’d see 30 kids in a bunker, walking from one end all the way to the other, edging each and every one of them,” he said. “That’s why they needed the 75 people — to keep it perfect.”
Greens were mowed and rolled every morning and evening, Rootes said. Crew members collected the clippings in 5-gallon buckets and measured them for consistency from one mowing to the next.
“It is crazy,” he said.
It wasn’t all work. Rootes had plenty of time to be star-struck, along with a pandemic allotment of 10,000 spectators who helped restore the feel of big-time tournament golf.
On Saturday, his crew stood on a hill near the 18th green as the last players finished their round. Rootes watched Bryson DeChambeau sink a 15-foot putt to put himself in the final group on Sunday with Lee Westwood.
“And the crowd erupted,” said Rootes, an all-purpose sports nut. “It was like I was at a Wild game again.”
He watched his favorite golfer, Phil Mickelson, tee off from about 5 feet away.
“I love that guy,” Rootes said. “You’re seeing your heroes that you watched for the last 18 years in the golf industry. It just gives me chills.”
At the Stadium Course’s par-3 No. 17, he watched during a practice round as the pros gave their caddies a crack at hitting the infamously treacherous island green.
“I bet you 90 percent of them went in the water,” Rootes said.
‘Phenomenal’ 2020 at Birnamwood
After the initial COVID-19 lockdowns, Gov. Tim Walz announced on Friday, April 18, that golf courses would be allowed to open the following day.
The phone began ringing, and Birnamwood was fully booked for the weekend by about 3 p.m. Friday, Rootes said.
“Oh, boy. A phenomenal year,” said the superintendent, known to Birnamwood golfers for bringing his German shepherd to work. “2019, we did 17,600 rounds. And that includes our leagues and our junior leagues and everything. Last year we didn’t have any leagues, and we did 26,200 rounds. To put that into perspective, this is a nine-hole, par-3 course. Tiny. We were shoving people through this all day.”
It was felt on the bottom line.
The course came in under its $313,000 budget in both 2019 and 2020, Rootes said. In 2019, he said operations cost roughly $279,000 and generated about $238,000 in revenue.
But Birnamwood finished 2020 solidly in the black. Under the pandemic, 2020 costs fell to about $217,000 as the city suspended hiring of seasonal workers (they’ll be back this year) and reassigned some of its permanent employees to other duties.
Revenue climbed to about $340,000, Rootes said, leaving a healthy profit even after he spent $50,000 on new equipment.
“They let me buy a bunker rake,” he said. “My staff loves me for it.”
Rootes replaced former course superintendent Dan Hill, now Burnsville’s facility maintenance supervisor. Born in Hibbing, Rootes has lived mostly in Montana, where he spent 12 years doing athletic field maintenance for the city and school district in the small town of Colstrip. After that he was superintendent of the town’s full-length, nine-hole golf course for 18 years. Fed by coal-mining money, Colstrip was happy to subsidize the operation’s annual operating deficits, Rootes said.
“But with the coal industry under fire as much as it has been, I saw the writing on the wall,” he said.
He was working at a country club in Williston, North Dakota, when the Birnamwood job opened up.
“This place is like a little family — I kind of moved into the family,” Rootes said. “And my demographic is a little bit older here — the golfers at the end of their golf game, and the beginning of their golf game. Kids, retired people.”
Junior golf has seen some decline, he said.
“Last year we had a lot of kids through here, though — a lot. I’m hoping that will kind of transfer over into my junior league program.”
